Ports Fall Short Despite Four Run Sixth Inning in San Jose

July 7, 2025 - California League (CalL)

The Stockton Ports had another comeback effort fall short in an 11-8 loss to the San Jose Giants at Excite Ballpark on Saturday night.

Stockton fell behind early in the first inning as the Giants turned a fielding error by Cesar Gonzalez and a hit batsman into two runs when Maui Ahuna and Lisbel Diaz both hit RBI singles accounting for three runs.

The Ports were able to answer in the top of the second inning when Dylan Fien walked with the bases loaded, scoring Myles Naylor, but that was all the Ports would record, leaving the bases loaded to end the half inning.

In the bottom of the second inning Ahuna drove in two more runs on another RBI single, and later in the inning, a throwing error by Ports second baseman Max Durrington allowed Dakota Jordan to score giving San Jose a 6-1 lead.

The Ports began to mount a comeback, trailing 7-1 entering the fourth inning when Myles Naylor scored on a dropped fly ball by Giants center fielder Dakota Jordan that was hit off the bat of Ali Camarillo. It was the second consecutive dropped fly ball by Giants outfielders in the inning. Later in the inning, Dylan Fien hit a sacrifice fly that scored Max Durrington, and Pedro Pineda knocked in Camarillo later with an RBI single to make the score 7-4.

San Jose struck again though with two runs in the bottom of the fourth and a two-run homer from Giants designated hitter Robert Hipwell in the bottom of the fifth, giving San Jose an 11-4 advantage.

The Ports tried to mount a second comeback in the top of the sixth inning, scoring four runs in the frame. Fien led off the inning with a single and Cameron Leary followed with a walk. Gonzalez then drove in Fien on an RBI double. Mario Gomez then came to the plate and was hit by a pitch, setting the table for Naylor to clear the bases with an RBI double bringing the score to its final 11-8, as Stockton could not mount anymore offense on the evening.

Despite the loss the Ports bullpen was strong after starter Sam Stuhr exited the game in the middle of the fourth inning. Jose Dicochea struck out four in the middle innings and Riley Huge struck out three in the bottom of the eighth inning to keep Stockton within striking distance late.

Tomorrow the Ports and Giants will meet again for the series finale, with first pitch scheduled for 5:00 pm.







