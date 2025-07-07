Late Innings Force Grizzlies into Series Split

July 7, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Fresno Grizzlies News Release







The Fresno Grizzlies (38-43, 9-6) clawed back after a pair of early deficits but saw the Modesto Nuts (45-36, 7-8) pull away with another monster seventh inning keying a 16-5 loss Sunday evening at Chukchansi Park in Downtown Fresno.

With the game tied at 4-4 after six innings, Modesto scored twelve runs in the final three innings, kickstarted by a 5-run seventh to split the week-long series with the Grizzlies.

The Nuts scored 11 runs in the final four innings on Saturday night and backed it up with more late offense, securing a pair of victories in their final trip to Fresno.

Modesto scored an early run on a pair of errors by the Grizzlies, pushing across an unearned against Everett Catlett.

The Grizzlies scored a pair of runs in response during the bottom of the first after Kelvin Hidalgo was hit by a pitch and Roynier Hernandez sprayed a single into the outfield. Derek Bernard roped an RBI single down the left field line and Jimmy Obertop singled through the left side to put the Grizzlies in front.

But Modesto really started swinging in the second and delivered a pair of RBI hits to push across three runs in the second to regain the lead at 4-2.

The score remained that way into the fifth before Bernard reached on a walk and stole second in the bottom of the fifth against the Modesto bullpen.

Obertop pulled another single through the left side to pull the Grizzlies within one. Fresno's offense backed it up with two more hits from Nolan Clifford and Alan Espinal but a mistake on the bases ended the threat there.

The Grizzlies would tie it when Yeiker Reyes reached on an error to start the sixth before coming around to score on a Robert Calaz RBI single into left field.

Modesto, who scored six in the 7th inning on Saturday, rallied for five runs in Sunday night's 7th inning as they loaded the bases before an infield single, double, and single pushed across multiple RBI.

Cesar Quintas added a three-run homer in the eighth for Modesto.

Dervy Ventura, who hit the two-run double in the 7th would add his second homer of the year in the ninth.

Modesto made major adjustments this weekend against the Grizzlies bullpen, tagging each pitcher for multiple runs on Sunday.

The Grizzlies will settle for the weeklong split and still hold a two-game lead over Modesto in the North Division.

The Grizzlies will host the division leading San Jose Giants for six games beginning Tuesday night at 6:50 at Chukchansi Park before hitting the all-star break. Fresno will then hit the road for a 9-game trip to Stockton and Modesto.

All broadcasts will be available streamed through Bally Sports Live, the MiLB App, and the Grizzlies broadcast with Tim Slack can be accessed on fresnogrizzlies.com/listen.







California League Stories from July 7, 2025

Late Innings Force Grizzlies into Series Split - Fresno Grizzlies

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.