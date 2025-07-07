Giveaways Galore as Rawhide Celebrate Summer

July 7, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Visalia Rawhide News Release







Visalia, CA - The Visalia Rawhide feature four different giveaways for fans as they battle the Lake Elsinore Storm, San Diego Padres affiliate, in a six game series starting Tuesday July 8th at Valley Strong Ballpark.

The Summer Celebration Series, presented by Valley Wide Beverage, four giveaways are a Rawhide Pint Glass on Thursday, Visalia Oaks jersey on Friday, "Shooter McGavin" bobblehead on Saturday and Tipper's Kids Club Block Builder Jersey on Sunday.

Tickets for the week and all upcoming Rawhide games can be purchased on the team's website or at the Rawhide Ticket Office sponsored by Kaweah Health from 10 AM - 4 PM on weekdays and on game days starting at 10 AM on weekdays and Noon on weekends.

The week kicks off with a TWO's-Day on Tuesday, sponsored by Modelo & Pacifico with two street tacos for $6.25, Modelo & Pacifico draft or tall cans for $7.25 and $2 tickets to the 4Creeks Pasture.

A Winning Wednesday means $7.25 select whiskey and wine products along with ballpark bingo. Rawhide Rustlers Senior Club memberships are also still available to receive a ticket to every Wednesday game the rest of the season.

Giveaways kick in on Thursday with the first 250 fans, 21 and older, receiving a pint glass courtesy of Blue Moon. This week's Party Works Dress Up Thursday theme is "Dress How you Drink." Any fan wearing a drink themed outfit such as a coca-cola shirt or outfit in the style of a margarita can receive a free ticket to the 4Creeks Pasture.

As part of an Oaks Thursday any fan wearing Visalia Oaks gear can also receive a free ticket as the Rawhide take the field as the Oaks. Fans can visit the Rawhide Ticket Office presented by Kaweah Health to claim their free ticket on gameday.

Every Thursday at Valley Strong Ballpark also features $5.59 drinks until first pitch and sponsored drinks for $5.59 during the game, courtesy of Michelob Ultra, Estrella Jalisco, Coors Light and Pacifico.

Friday is another historical Visalia baseball jersey giveaway. This week the first 350 fans, 21 and older, will receive a jersey in the style of the 1983 Visalia Oaks courtesy of Pacifico. Visalia played as the Oaks from 1977 to 1992 and again from 1995 to 2008.

The Oaks sported baby blue uniforms from 1977 to 1992 playing exclusively as a Minnesota Twins affiliate. The first era of the Oaks had numerous future big league players and the 1978 team won the California League championship.

The 1983 Oaks finished with the best regular record in the league and featured future first ballot MLB Hall of Famer Kirby Puckett. The Oaks' outfielder was named California League Rookie of Year as he hit for a .314 BA with 105 runs and 48 stolen bases in 138 games. Puckett went on to play for the Twins the very next season starting a 12 year career in the Twin Cities. He won two World Series, six gold gloves and was named an All-Star 10 times. Puckett's number 34 is retired by Visalia.

Fans can also take advantage of a 4 for $44 Friday sponsored by Valley Pacific Petroleum & Chevron. Fans will receive four tickets, four hot dogs and four fountain sodas for $44 by showing a Chevron credit card or a 4 for $44 Voucher, which can be picked up at participating Chevron locations.

Saturday the first 500 fans will receive a Chris McDonald aka "Shooter McGavin" bobblehead courtesy of Res Com Pest Control. Valley Strong Ballpark will host the first of two Shooter McGavin days this summer ahead of the release of the new movie "Happy Gilmore 2" on July 25th.

The second Shooter McGavin Day will be Thursday August 28th as Chris McDonald makes an appearance at Valley Strong Ballpark presented by Mulligan's Sports Bar & Golf Club.

A Stars and Stripes Saturday also means fans can enjoy two cans of Budweiser, Bud Light or Michelob Ultra for the patriotic price of $17.76 on Saturday. All military members with identification can receive a game ticket and a $5 concession voucher for just $10 every Saturday at Valley Strong Ballpark.

The series concludes with a Sunday Funday presented by Valley Children's Healthcare and Spirit Radio at 2 PM. The first 100 members of Tipper's Kids Club will receive a Rawhide Block Builder jersey courtesy of the Allen Law Firm and Valley Children's Healthcare. Fans can sign up for Tipper's Kids Club by visiting the Rawhide's website. In addition, children can take advantage of discounted $8.50 Kids' Meals.

Tuesday through Saturday games are scheduled for a 6:30 PM first pitch. Gates open for season ticket holders at 5:15 PM and for all fans at 5:30 PM. A Sunday 2 PM first pitch has gates open for season ticket holders at 12:45 PM and for all fans at 1 PM.







California League Stories from July 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.