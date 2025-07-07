Ports Fall Short After Late Inning Rally in San Jose

July 7, 2025 - California League (CalL)

The Stockton Ports made things interesting late but ultimately came up short in a 10-8 loss on the road against the San Jose Giants.

Stockton struck first in the top of the first inning when Ali Camarillo led off the game with a bloop single just out of the reach of Giants first baseman Robert Hipwell. Camarillo later scored on a wild pitch to put Stockton up 1-0. Cameron Leary walked later in the inning and then was driven in on a C.J. Pittaro RBI double to give the Ports a 2-0 lead at the end of the first.

That would be all the offense Stockton would muster until the later innings though, as San Jose came back with three multi-run innings in the bottom of the third, fourth, and sixth. Lisbel Diaz led the way for San Jose offensively, going 4-5 from the plate and collecting 3 RBIs. Robert Hipwell added to the Giants 10 runs with 3 RBIs as well.

Jacob Bresnahan was effective for San Jose on the mound, as Stockton struggled at the plate after the first. The Giants starter went six innings allowing only four hits and two runs on his way to the win.

The Ports trailed 9-2 entering the seventh inning but made a run late against new San Jose pitcher Cole Hillier. The fireworks were brought to the ballpark early by Carlos Pacheco, who hit his first home run as a member of the Stockton Ports, a three-run shot to left field that narrowed the deficit to 9-6.

In the 9 th inning Stockton added two more runs, on RBI singles from Dylan Fein that brought home Luis Freitez, and Cameron Leary, that scored Max Durrington, but ultimately fell short of the comeback, falling 10-8. Cade Vernon collected the save for San Jose.

Stockton and San Jose will meet for game five of the six game series tomorrow, with first pitch set for 6:30 pm.







