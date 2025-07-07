Ports Lose Heartbreaker in San Jose to Conclude Holiday Weekend

The Stockton Ports were unable to hold an early five run lead and fell to the San Jose Giants 6-5 on Sunday at Excite Ballpark.

Stockton was able to jump in front of San Jose with a five run fourth inning as Ali Camarillo led off with a double and was driven in on a Cameron Leary RBI single. After Pedro Pineda reached on a walk, C.J. Pittaro followed by reaching on an error by San Jose first baseman Robert Hipwell. Bryce Andrade then cleared the bases with a grand slam, giving Stockton a commanding 5-0 lead. The grand slam was Andrade's first home run as a member of the Ports.

Unfortunately for the Ports, Andrade's big hit was not enough as San Jose was able to slowly get back into the game once Stockton starter Tucker Novotny departed. Novotny was stellar, throwing five innings and striking out a career high seven batters. Aidan Layton came on in the sixth inning and gave up six runs, with three coming in the bottom of the ninth inning as the Ports were unable to hold onto their 5-3 lead. Prior to the ninth, the Giants got two runs in the sixth, and one in the seventh when Zander Darby hit a solo home run to bring the Giants within two runs.

Nomar Diaz led off the bottom of the ninth with a single. Darby then followed with another single and Dakota Jordan also got aboard with a single later in the inning to load the bases. Lisbel Diaz then hit an RBI single to drive in Nomar Diaz and make the game 5-4. Walker Martin then followed with a 2-RBI single, giving San Jose the 6-5 walk-off win.

Stockton will have a day off before they begin a six-game series against the Modesto Nuts on Tuesday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 pm.







