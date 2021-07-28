Ports Erase Nine Run Deficit in Series Opening Win

STOCKTON, Ca.- The Stockton Ports scored six runs in the eighth, four in the ninth and two in the tenth, erasing a 9-0 deficit to beat the Visalia Rawhide 12-11 in ten innings in the series opener Tuesday night at Banner Island Ballpark.

Trailing 9-0, the Ports (29-44) got back into the game with a six run bottom of the eighth inning. T.J. Schofield-Sam was hit by a pitch to begin the frame and after a Joshwan Wright double, Brayan Buelvas got the Ports on the board with a three-run home run to right center field to make it 9-3.

Jose Rivas was hit by a pitch following the Buelvas blast and advanced to third on a single to right center by Danny Bautista. With runners on second and third after Alexander Campos grounded out to the catcher, the Ports tallied two more on a wild pitch and RBI single by Robert Puason cut the Visalia lead to 9-5. Later in the inning, Puason scored on an error by Rawhide third baseman A.J. Vukovich with the bases loaded to make it 9-6.

After the Rawhide (16-57) scored in the top of the ninth to make it 10-6, the Ports rallied back with four in the bottom half. Rivas and Campos each hit solo shots off Rawhide reliever Gerald Ogando to cut the Visalia lead to two, and Puason reached on an infield single to bring the tying run to the plate. Lawrence Butler grounded out to third base for the second out, but Puason scored on a throwing error by Rawhide first baseman Eilian Miranda to make it 10-9. WIth two outs and nobody on Sahid Valenzuela hit his first career home run, a solo shot to right center field, to tie the game at 10.

The Rawhide took an 11-10 lead with a run in the top of the tenth, setting the stage for the Ports to complete the comeback victory in the bottom half. Joshwan Wright began the bottom of the tenth with a soft ground ball to the pitcher Ogando, who threw errantly to first base allowing Matt Cross, who began the inning at second base, to score the tying run. Wright, representing the winning run, reached second base on the play.

After Buelvas popped out on an attempted sacrifice bunt, Rivas lined a base hit to left center field to score Wright with the winning run to complete the comeback and give the Ports a 12-11 victory.

Ports' reliever Oscar Tovar (2-2) got the win for Stockton, allowing just an unearned run in the tenth while also walking and striking out a batter. Ogando (1-1) took the loss for Visalia, surrendering six runs on five hits in 1 1/3 innings pitched.

The Ports and Rawhide continue their series on Wednesday with game two at Banner Island Ballpark with first pitch at 7:05 pm. Single game tickets are available at stocktonports.com.

