Murphy Masterful in 9-0 Shutout of 66ers

Ryan Murphy continued his incredible run in the Giants starting rotation with another masterful outing while San Jose pounded out 16 hits at the plate en route to a 9-0 shutout of the Inland Empire 66ers on Tuesday night at Excite Ballpark. Murphy recorded a double-digit strikeout total for a fifth consecutive start as the right-hander fanned 11 over six scoreless innings in the series-opening win over the Sixers. The Giants (47-26) earned their third straight win overall.

Tuesday's contest was scoreless through the first 3 1/2 innings as Murphy and Inland Empire starter Jose Salvador engaged in an early pitcher's duel. The 66ers threatened in the top of the first as D'Shawn Knowles was hit by a pitch with one out before Braxton Martinez grounded a single up the middle to put runners on the corners. Murphy though came back to strikeout clean-up hitter Edwin Yon and then set down Jose Reyes on a fly out to end the inning.

Murphy then breezed through three consecutive 1-2-3 frames striking two batters in each of the second, third and fourth innings.

Meanwhile, San Jose managed four hits over the first three innings against Salvador, but were unable to breakthrough. Finally in the bottom of the fourth, the Giants rallied for a single run to take a 1-0 lead. With one out, Patrick Bailey hit a bloop double into shallow left and scored when Carter Williams lined a two-out single into right.

Jose Guzman led off the top of the fifth with a single for Inland Empire to end a streak of 11 consecutive batters retired by Murphy. However after Elijah Greene struck out, Guzman was thrown out at second attempting to steal. A walk to Gustavo Campero followed, but Murphy then struck out Julio De La Cruz - his ninth punchout of the game - to end the inning.

San Jose then scored four runs in the bottom of the fifth - all with two outs - to extend their lead to 5-0. A one-out walk to Jimmy Glowenke started the rally. After Glowenke took second on a passed ball and Abdiel Layer struck out, Casey Schmitt reached on an infield single to deep short putting runners on first and third. Luis Matos was up next and he lined a 1-0 pitch from Salvador over the fence in left field for a three-run home run. The homer, Matos' eighth of the season, made the score 4-0.

The fifth-inning rally continued when Bailey drew a walk. Jairo Pomares then laced a double into the left center field gap scoring Bailey all the way from first base for a 5-0 advantage.

Murphy finished his night with a scoreless top of the sixth notching two more strikeouts. Following a two-out walk to Martinez, Murphy fanned Yon for his 11th and final strikeout of the game.

After reliever Juan Sanchez struck out three in a scoreless top of the seventh, the Giants produced their second four-run inning of the night. A walk to Schmitt began the bottom of the seventh before Matos singled. Bailey then lined a single into right center - his third hit - to plate Schmitt with the first run of the frame. Pomares followed by drawing a walk and then a passed ball allowed Matos to score to make it 7-0. A one-out single from Harrison Freed would load the bases and then with two down, Glowenke lined a double off the fence in left scoring both Bailey and Pomares to stretch the lead to 9-0.

Sanchez returned to the mound in the eighth and worked a perfect inning before Abel Adames set down the side in order in the top of the ninth to complete the shutout.

GIANTS NOTES

Three Straight Wins

The Giants have scored a total of 28 runs during their three-game winning streak (9.3 runs per game).

Murphy Rolling

Over his last five starts, Ryan Murphy has fashioned a 1.74 ERA with a whopping 56 strikeouts and only seven walks in 31 innings pitched. On Tuesday, Murphy surrendered two hits in his six innings with two walks. His 11 strikeouts were one off his career-high. Murphy, who now leads Low-A West with 115 strikeouts this season, retired 17 of the 22 batters he faced.

Sixth Shutout

The Giants posted their sixth shutout of the season - tied with the Fresno Grizzlies for the league lead. San Jose's 3.57 team ERA leads the league.

Bailey's Perfect Night

Patrick Bailey was 4-for-4 at the plate on Tuesday with three singles, a double and a walk. He raised his batting average to .302 in 11 games with San Jose this season.

Other Hitting Standouts

Luis Matos (3-for-5, HR, 3 RBI) now leads the Giants with 52 RBI's this season (one ahead of Marco Luciano). Jairo Pomares (2-for-4, 2B, RBI) and Casey Schmitt (2-for-4) also finished with multi-hit games on Tuesday. San Jose out-hit Inland Empire 16-2.

On Deck

The Giants and 66ers play the second game of their six-game series on Wednesday afternoon with first pitch at Excite Ballpark set for 1:00 PM. Wil Jensen is San Jose's scheduled starting pitcher.

