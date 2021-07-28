Giants Open Series by Clubbing Sixers 9-0

San Jose, CA- The Inland Empire 66ers of San Bernardino dropped the opener of a six-game set at Excite Ballpark as the San Jose Giants drubbed the Sixers 9-0. The loss featured inauspicious marks as the Sixers matched a season-low with two hits offensively and gave up a season-worst 16 hits.

The game was scoreless until the fourth when Patrick Bailey was doubled and scored on Carter Williams' single against Sixers' starter Jose Salvador (5-3). The Giants (47-26) got to Salvador in the fifth after Luis Matos drove a three-run homer out to left on a line making it 4-0; the homer was Matos' eighth of the year. After Bailey walked, Jairo Pomares chased Savlador with a RBI double making it 5-0. Ryan Murphy (4-2) was outstanding for the Giants on the mound as he tossed six innings allowing two hits and two walks while fanning 11 to take the Low-A West lead in that category at 116. The Sixers' only hits in the game were singles, one by Braxton Martinez in the first and the second came from Jose Guzman in the fifth. Guzman stole his tenth base of the season as well. Juan Sanchez (2.0IP) and Abel Adames (1.0IP) rounded out the Giants fifth shutout of the season. The loss marked the third time this season that the Sixers (38-34) have been shutout. Patrick Bailey had four hits and a walk for the Giants while Matos had three hits.

The series continues Wednesday at 1:00 pm. The contest can be heard live on 66ers.com.

