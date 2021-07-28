Controversial Double Sends Nuts to 3-2 Loss

Modesto, CA - An overturned ground rule double plated a pair of runs to help the Modesto Nuts to a 3-2 defeat against the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes on Tuesday night at John Thurman Field.

The Nuts (38-34) held a two-run lead in the sixth inning when the Quakes (41-31) put two runners in scoring position. Josias De Los Santos, who started the game for the Nuts, was facing Sauryn Lao with one out. Lao hit a bloop down the right field line that was ruled foul by home plate umpire Glenn Meyerhoffer before the ball bounced into the seats. Meyerhoffer then went and conferred with his base umpire and changed the call to a ground rule double and sent both runners to the plate to score and tie the game.

That ended De Los Santos' day after 5.1 innings while allowing two runs on four hits with four walks and four strikeouts. Juan Mercedes recorded the final two outs in the sixth on his way to 2.1 innings of scoreless baseball with four strikeouts.

In the top of the ninth, Wladimir Chalo recorded an infield single up the middle against Brayan Perez (L, 1-3). After Perez struck out Mateo, Jake Vogel ripped the go-ahead RBI triple into left to give the Quakes the lead for good.

Huei-Sheng Lin (W, 1-0) retired the ninth in order as part of a three-inning performance out of the Quakes' bullpen.

Robert Perez Jr. drove in both runs for the Nuts. He brought home a first-inning run with an RBI fielder's choice. Then in the fifth, he crushed a solo home run over the left field wall.

Game two of the six-game series with the Quakes is on Wednesday night at 7:05 pm at John Thurman Field.

