Ports Edged by Grizzlies in Pitchers' Duel 3-2

August 25, 2022 - California League (CalL) - Stockton Ports News Release







FRESNO, Ca. - For the second straight night the Ports out-hit the Grizzlies but came up short as Stockton dropped its second in a row in Fresno with a 3-2 loss at Chukchansi Park on Wednesday night.

For the second consecutive night the Ports (41-75) took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning. Caeden Trenkle started a three-hit performance with a line drive single to right field on the first pitch of the game against Grizzlies starter Jaden Hill. After moving to second base on a groundout Trenkle scored on a double to right center by CJ Rodriguez to give Stockton the early advantage.

The Grizzlies (71- 45) tied the score on a Zach Kokoska home run off Ports' starter Yehizon Sanchez in the bottom of the second and tallied single runs in each of the next two frames to claim a two-run advantage. Yanquiel Fernandez singled through the right side with two outs in the bottom of the third to drive home Adael Amador from second base to give the Gizzlies a 2-1 lead, and AJ Lewis lined a one-out double down the left field line to score Juan Brito from first base in the bottom of the fourth making it 3-1.

The Ports had two opportunities in the middle innings against Fresno reliever Cullen Kafka but failed to capitalize. Daniel Susac and Junior Perez led off the fourth with back-to-back singles, but with two outs Susac was thrown out at the plate by Benny Montgomery on a single to center A Susac double sandwiched between walks to Tommy Stevenson and Perez in the seventh loaded the bases with just one out, but Grizzly closer Angel Chivilli entered the game and struck out Alexander Campos before getting Jhoan Paulino to pop out in foul territory to end the threat.

The Ports got a run in the top of the ninth against Chivilli when Trenkle ripped a one-out triple to right center and scored on a groundout by Danny Bautista cutting the Fresno lead to 3-2, but CJ Rodriguez flew out to right field to end the ballgame.

Kafka (6-3) picked up the win for the Grizzlies, scattering six hits over 4.1 shutout innings with six strikeouts. Sanchez (2-6) took the loss allowing three runs and tying career highs with six innings and six strikeouts. Chivilli allowed a run in picking up a five-out save, his sixth of the season.

The Ports will look for their first win against the Grizzlies this week in game three on Thursday night at Chukchansi Park with first pitch at 6:50 pm.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from August 25, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.