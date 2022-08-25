Rawhide Top Quakes on Wednesday

Visalia, CA - The Visalia Rawhide halted their seven-game losing streak by defeating the Quakes on Wednesday night, 4-2 at Valley Strong Ballpark.

Although the Rawhide were held to just four hits on the night, they took advantage of nine Rancho walks, as all four of their runs that scored, reached via walk.

The Quakes took the first lead of the game in the third, as Dalton Rushing smacked his second of three doubles on the night, scoring Jake Vogel for a 1-0 lead.

Visalia took their first lead in the bottom of the inning though, as starter Peter Heubeck opened the frame with consecutive walks. Both men would score as the Rawhide took a 2-1 lead.

A two-out RBI hit from Bubba Alleyne tied the game in the fourth though, as Rancho battled back.

Quakes' reliever Martin Santana (4-5) issued a walk to the first man he faced to open the fifth though, as Brett Johnson reached and eventually scored from third on a wild pitch, giving the Rawhide the lead for good at 3-2.

Visalia added another in the eighth, taking a 4-2 advantage.

Rawhide reliever Enmanuel Acosta gave up a lead-off hit to Taylor Young in the ninth, but ended up facing the minimum thanks to a double-play ball, collecting his first save of the year.

Visalia's Kyle Mora (1-0) retired all eight batters he faced to earn his first win in his Rawhide debut.

The Quakes (24-26, 60-56) will go with Maddux Bruns on Thursday, in game three of the six-game set. Visalia will counter with Yu Min Lin (1-0) at 6:30pm.

The Quakes will be on the road for two full weeks, before returning for the final home stand of the regular season on Tuesday, September 6, as they host the Lake Elsinore Storm for a Healthy RC Recycle Tuesday. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. We hope to see you at LoanMart Field...Go Quakes!

