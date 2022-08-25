A Trio Of Pitchers Keep Ports At Bay As Grizzlies Win 8th Straight, 3-2

Fresno, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (71-45, 30-20) clawed past the Stockton Ports (41-75, 16-34) 3-2 Wednesday night from Chukchansi Park. With the triumph, Fresno improved to 23-3 (+114 run differential, 213-99) versus the Ports this year and 40-10 against Stockton over the past two seasons. The Grizzlies have now won eight consecutive contests, a season-long. Fresno enjoyed an 11-game winning streak last year from July 9-21 and won a franchise-record 12 games in 2017 from June 23 - July 4. The Grizzlies moved to 17-4 in one-run affairs at Chukchansi Park and 35-5 when allowing three runs or fewer.

A trio of Fresno pitchers highlighted the victory with a 12-strikeout effort. Starter Jaden Hill was fantastic in his second start and home debut. The Rockies #10 overall prospect twirled a career-high three innings, permitting just one run. Hill gave up three hits and one walk while fanning five. He tossed 44 pitches with 32 going for strikes. Cullen Kafka followed Hill with four and one-third scoreless frames. The former Oregon Duck allowed six hits and two walks while striking out six. Kafka (6-3) was awarded the decision and cut his ERA as a reliever to 0.49 (18.1 innings). Angel Chivilli secured his sixth save of the season after one and two-thirds frames of work. Chivilli entered in the eighth with the bases-loaded and one out. He picked up a big punchout and popup to get out of the jam. He concluded the ninth with a groundout.

On the other side, Stockton starter Yehizon Sanchez (2-6) agonized the defeat after six sensational innings. Sanchez permitted three runs on six hits and one walk while whiffing six. Nolan Long and Luke Anderson wrapped up the final two frames without any issues. The Grizzlies offense had one batter reach after the fourth inning.

The Grizzlies lineup scored a run in the second, third and fourth innings. Zach Kokoska lasered a solo shot to right field, his 12th longball of the year. Yanquiel Fernandez smoked a single to right in the third, plating Adael Amador. Fernandez tallied two hits, including a double. A.J. Lewis added the final Fresno run with a double down the left field line. Juan Brito was the recipient of the run. Both Amador and Brito swiped a base in the win.

The Ports offense collected 10 hits but recorded only two runs. CJ Rodriguez found green grass in the first after a ball got lost in the sun. Rodriguez was credited a double and Caeden Trenkle raced home on the play. Trenkle supplied the other run in the ninth after a groundout. The Athletics' 9th round pick in 2022 spanked a triple among his three hits and two runs. Rodriguez, Daniel Susac and Dereck Salom grabbed two hits apiece. The clubs are back to battle tomorrow evening from downtown Fresno.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- Grizzlies pitching (9.0 IP, 10 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 12 K)

- LF Zach Kokoska (1-3, HR, RBI, R)

- RF Yanquiel Fernandez (2-4, 2B, RBI)

Top Performers: Stockton Ports (Oakland Athletics)

- CF Caeden Trenkle (3-5, 3B, 2 R)

- DH CJ Rodriguez (2-4, 2B, RBI, BB)

- RHP Yehizon Sanchez (6.0 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 6 K)

