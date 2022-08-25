Fresno Grizzlies Game Notes vs Stockton

The Grizzlies and Ports continue their six-game series tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 6:50 pm PT from Chukchansi Park. Grizzlies RHP Brayan Castillo and Ports RHP Stevie Emanuels are the probable starters. I have attached the roster/game notes.

Tonight's promotion:

8/25 (Thursday, August 25th) Tioga Thursday's

First Pitch: 6:50pm

Opponent: Stockton Ports

Promotion: Two 19.2oz Tioga Beers for just $10!

Other Details: Splash Park, Bounce Houses, EVERYONE runs the bases post-game & More!

The Grizzlies have homered in 9 straight games, a season-long

The Grizzlies are T-3rd in wins in all of MiLB (71)

The Grizzlies are T-4th in Win % in all of MiLB (.612)

STOCK-PILING SOME FACTS: The Fresno Grizzlies and Stockton Ports (Athletics Single-A affiliate) continue their six-game series tonight at Chukchansi Park. This is the sixth and final series between the clubs in 2022, while also the fourth meeting in Fresno. One name on Stockton's coaching staff that may seem familiar to Fresno fans is hitting coach Kevin Kouzmanoff, who played seven MLB seasons and played against Fresno from 2011-2014. The Ports are managed by Franklin Font, who was initially tabbed to be the assistant hitting coach. Font will continue his managerial career at the helm in Stockton, coming back to the states from France where he served as the manager for the Aigles of France in 2021, an independent team of the ESBL (European Super League of Professional Baseball). He was a part of the Chicago Cubs organization for over 10 years where he started as a development manager and minor league rover instructor in 2008 before being promoted to the major league staff as the assistant hitting coach in 2012 and ultimately a staff assistant from 2013-2020. Finally, Stockton broadcaster Alex Jensen coached Grizzlies righty Cullen Kafka when he played JV baseball at De La Salle High School.

STATEMENT AGAINST STOCKTON: The Grizzlies have found success against the Ports over the past two seasons. Thanks to yesterday's 3-2 win, the Grizzlies improved to 23-3 (+114 run differential, 213-99) versus the Ports this year, 40-10 against Stockton over the past two seasons and 22-2 at Banner Island Ballpark (117-39 run differential this year). On July 23rd, the Grizzlies broke the team record for the most victories (now, 23) against an opponent in a single season (previously: Visalia, 19, 2021). Fresno has mashed 57 homers over their 26 affairs against Stockton this season, with four contests of five taters or more. On the other side of the ball, the Grizzlies pitching staff has struck out 233 batters over the past 22 contests against the Ports.

RIDING THAT WINNING WAVE: The Grizzlies clawed past the Ports 3-2 Wednesday night from Chukchansi Park. Fresno has now won eight consecutive contests, a season-long. Fresno enjoyed an 11-game winning streak last year from July 9-21 and won a franchise-record 12 games in 2017 from June 23 - July 4. The Grizzlies moved to 17-4 in one-run affairs at Chukchansi Park and 35-5 when allowing three runs or fewer.

BRINGING THE HEAT WITH CASTILLO: The Grizzlies hand the ball tonight to righty Brayan Castillo for the 20th time this year. Over his first two starts of the season, Castillo did not allow an earned run while fanning eight over 9.2 innings. In his outing on June 10th vs. Visalia, Castillo was nearly untouchable over six shutout innings, earning his first win of 2022. Castillo permitted one hit and walk while fanning six. He issued a one-out walk in the third and gave up an infield single in the sixth, both courtesy of GJ Hill. Castillo finished his evening after 69 pitches (51 strikes) while facing one batter over the minimum. The 21-year old Dominican native enters his fifth professional season with the Colorado Rockies organization. At instructional ball, Castillo showed a 93-97 MPH fastball, a slider that showed more depth than tilt and a changeup in the high-80s. Read more about the righty on Page 2.

DON'T POKE THE BEAR: The Grizzlies are second in all of Minor League Baseball with 113 hit-by-pitches (Modesto, 118). The 113 hit-by-pitches are the most in Grizzlies franchise history for a single-season (87, 2005). They also rank second in MiLB with 244 doubles (El Paso, 260), second with 790 runs (Rancho Cucamonga, 797), tied for second with a .459 slugging percentage, third with a .369 OBP, third with an .828 OPS, tied for third with 1,842 total bases, fourth with a .275 batting average, fourth with 48 sacrifice flies, tied for fourth with 691 RBI and fifth with 1,103 hits. Fresno is tied for fourth with the fewest amount of strikeouts (936) in all of MiLB and lead the California League in homers (143, +5).

AMADOR'S AMAZING ACHIEVEMENTS: Grizzlies shortstop and Rockies #3 overall prospect Adael Amador is now ranked in the Top 10 in franchise single-season walks. Amador is ranked tied for third at 78 walks with Felipe Crespo (1999), Michael Byas (2000) and Justin Leone (2007). Up next is Jon Singleton (2016), who had 83 walks in his respective season. Amador also has 91 runs, which now passes Jason Ellison (2004) for sixth in single-season runs. Up next is Todd Linden (2004), who had 93 runs in his respective season.

FERNANDEZ FLEXING INTO THE RECORD BOOKS: Grizzlies outfielder and Rockies #12 overall prospect Yanquiel Fernandez is now ranked in the Top 10 in franchise single-season doubles. On August 24th versus Stockton, Fernandez powered his 32nd double of the year, putting him in a tie for seventh with Jason Ellison (2004), Scott McClain (2008) and Brett Harper (2008) for that feat. Up next is Matt Downs (2009), who had 33 doubles in his respective season. Fernandez also has five triples, two shy of joining the Top 10. Preston Tucker (2017), Nate Schierholtz (2007), Jason Ellison (2004) and Calvin Murray (1999) each registered seven triples in their respective years. Fernandez also has 97 RBI, three shy of joining the Top 10. Scott McClain (2007) notched 100 RBI in his respective season.

BRITO IS BRILLIANT: Grizzlies second baseman Juan Brito currently has 28 doubles, three shy of joining the Top 10. Jack Mayfield (2018), Nate Schierholtz (2007) and Calvin Murray (1999) each recorded 31 doubles in their respective seasons. Brito currently has six triples, one shy of joining the Top 10. Preston Tucker (2017), Nate Schierholtz (2007), Jason Ellison (2004) and Calvin Murray (1999) each registered seven triples in their respective years. Finally, Brito has 70 walks, one shy of joining the Top 10. Dante Powell (1998) recorded 71 walks in his respective season.

WEAR THE BEAR: Red (16-16), Beige (9-4), Black & Gold (12-2), Gray (25-20), Specialty Promo (1-2), Fresno Tacos (3-0), Lowriders de Fresno (Copa de la Diversion, 4-0), Fresno Growers (1-0), Fresno Tigers (0-1), Red Pants (2-2).

PLAYOFFS?! YOU'RE TALKING ABOUT PLAYOFFS: This morning, Fresno Grizzlies playoff tickets went on sale for the team's 2022 Postseason home games. The Grizzlies will host Games 2 and 3 (if necessary) of the best-of-3 divisional series on September 15 and 16 at Chukchansi Park. The team will play against the second-half champions of the Northern Division, having already clinched their playoff spot by winning the first half. If the Grizzlies win 2 out of the 3 games in the divisional series, they will once again host Games 2 and 3 (if necessary) of the best-of-3 championship series on September 20 and 21. The championship matchup will be against the winner of the South Division's champion. Each playoff game at Chukchansi Park will include a variety of special promotions to celebrate the postseason. The first 1,000+ fans at each game will receive an exclusive 2022 Grizzlies Playoffs rally towel. All playoff games will feature a postgame fireworks show. All tickets for the four playoff games are available now at FresnoGrizzlies.com and cost only $10 (excluding Kodiak Club, Dugout Club, and Suites). Fans 17 years old and younger are eligible to receive free tickets to the playoff games, which can be claimed at the Chukchansi Park Ticket Office or by calling the team at 559-320-TIXS(8497). Fans who purchase tickets to games that do not end up getting played will have their purchase refunded.

PLAYOFF BOUND IN THE "GROWL"IFORNIA LEAGUE: For the second straight season, the Fresno Grizzlies are headed back to the playoffs after a 4-2 win over the Modesto Nuts on June 22nd from Chukchansi Park. Over those two years, Fresno has clinched both times against Modesto. The Grizzlies claimed the California League Northern Division and the best first half record among the eight teams (41-25). This is the first time in Grizzlies history that the team has made the playoffs in back-to-back seasons. The last time Fresno baseball made it to the postseason in back-to-back years were the Fresno Cardinals in 1955-1956. With the California League being split into two halves, the Grizzlies will not know their playoff opponent until the second half ends on September 11th. If the Grizzlies were to also win the second half, the team with the next best record in the Northern Division will play Fresno in the playoffs. The first (Grizzlies, Northern and Lake Elsinore Storm, Southern) and second half (to be determined) division winners will meet in a best-of-three game series. The winners of those series will meet for a best-of-three championship series. Similar to 2021, each Monday will be a day off in the league except for July 4th. All but two series will be six-game series this season. The break for players and coaches will be four days long from July 18th to July 21st.

LITTLE LEAGUE WORLD SERIES: The Little League World Series started last week in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. Pitcher Victor Juarez is the most recent Grizzlies participant of the Little League World Series, when he played for Team Mexico in 2016. Juarez was known for his balanced delivery, hard fastball and long, loose arm.

CONGRATS RODNEY LINARES: Former Fresno Grizzlies manager and current Tampa Bay Rays third base coach Rodney Linares will manage the Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic. Linares was at the helm for the Grizzlies in 2018, leading the squad to an 82-57 record and earning a playoff berth. That mark is the second best winning percentage in Grizzlies franchise history, behind last year's team (74-41).

BUSTER BOBBLEHEAD: The Grizzlies announced earlier this month that the organization will honor Buster Posey's retirement from professional baseball with an exclusive bobblehead giveaway on Saturday, September 3. This giveaway, presented by Healthy Fresno County, will be the organization's fourth time producing a bobblehead for the San Francisco Giants legend and can be picked up by being one of the first 3,000 fans in attendance at the game. Prior to starting his illustrious Giants career, Buster Posey spent parts of two seasons in a Fresno Grizzlies uniform. Posey played 82 games with Fresno, batting .337 with a .535 slugging percentage and .956 OPS. He blasted 11 homers and drove in 54 runs over those 82 games before making the Bay Area his permanent home. Fans can purchase tickets to the September 3 game starting at $15 at FresnoGrizzlies.com, at the Chukchansi Park Ticket Office, or by calling the Grizzlies at 559-320-8497(TIXS). The team is also offering a limited number of Buster Posey Tribute ticket packages. Purchasing this bundle will guarantee a bobblehead and also includes tickets to two Friday Night Fireworks games and the Buster Posey Bobblehead Giveaway game (September 3) for only $37, a nod to Posey's .337 batting average with the Grizzlies. This special 3-game package can be purchased at FresnoGrizzlies.com/Offers.

NEW RULES IN 2022: Major League Baseball announced in March that experimental rules will expand in the California League for the 2022 season. The following rules include the return of the pitch clock and pickoff limits. Pitchers must deliver a pitch within 14 seconds with the bases empty and 18 seconds with runners on base. Hitters must be in the batter's box and be alert to the pitcher with nine seconds left. Pitchers will also be limited to two pickoff attempts or step-offs per plate appearance; any more without retiring the baserunner will effectively function as a balk. The league also added larger bases, increasing the size from 15 to 18 inches, a rule in place at Triple-A during the 2021 season. The increase is aimed to provide more room for players to operate around the bases, while modestly shrinking the distance between bases themselves. Additionally, the larger bases are composed of material that is expected to perform better in wetter conditions. Finally, teams must have a minimum of four defensive players on the infield when a pitch is delivered, with at least two infielders on either side of second base. The penalty for violation is an automatic ball, but if the hitter swings and gets a better outcome, the offensive team can take that. Goal is to increase batting average on balls in play.

AUGUST 26, 2022 VS. STOCKTON PORTS (OAKLAND ATHLETICS): CHUKCHANSI PARK- 6:50 PM PT

RHP Jose Dicochea (0-0, 0.00) vs. RHP Victor Juarez (5-5, 5.07)

AUGUST 27, 2022 VS. STOCKTON PORTS (OAKLAND ATHLETICS): CHUKCHANSI PARK- 6:50 PM PT

RHP Dheygler Gimenez (1-4, 6.21) vs. RHP McCade Brown (4-4, 4.77)

AUGUST 28, 2022 VS. STOCKTON PORTS (OAKLAND ATHLETICS): CHUKCHANSI PARK- 5:05 PM PT

RHP Mitch Myers (4-8, 5.50) vs. RHP Jarrod Cande (4-4, 5.04)

AUGUST 30, 2022 VS. MODESTO NUTS (SEATTLE MARINERS): CHUKCHANSI PARK- 6:50 PM PT

TBA vs. RHP Jordy Vargas (1-0, 2.57)

Recent Transactions:

8/17: RHP Jaden Hill: Assigned to Fresno from ACL Rockies

8/17: LHP Tanner Propst: Placed on IL (retroactive 8/16)

Upcoming promotions:

8/26 (Friday, August 26th)- Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night & Friday Night Fireworks!

First Pitch: 6:50pm

Opponent: Stockton Ports

Promotion: Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night! Special Game Worn Jersey's to be Auctioned off. More details to come!

Promotion: Post-game fireworks presented by ABC 30.

Other Details: Splash Park open, Bounce Houses, EVERYONE runs the bases post-game & More!

8/27 (Saturday, August 27th)- Fresno State Night!

First Pitch: 6:50pm

Opponent: Stockton Ports

Promotion: Special Night recognizing the Grizzlies and Fresno State.

Other Details: Splash Park, Bounce Houses, EVERYONE runs the bases post-game & More!

8/28 (Sunday, August 28th)- Nickelodeon PAW Patrol Night, Save Mart Sundays & Kids Run The Bases w/FREE Ice Cream from Producers Dairy!

First Pitch: 5:05pm

Opponent: Stockton Ports

Promotion: Nickelodeon's PAW Patrol Night, Presented by Fresno Pet ER, with character appearances by Marshall & Everest in the Estrella Jalisco Cantina, so bring your phones for pictures!

Promotion: Save Mart Sundays w/ Kids Run The Bases Post-Game w/FREE Ice Cream from Producers Dairy!

Promotion: Pre-Game Catch on the Field! Play catch on the field from 4:05pm - 4:35pm, on the right field line.

Other Details: Splash Park, Bounce Houses & More!

