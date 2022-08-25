Sinacola Sensational, Giants Roll To 9-1 Victory

Nick Sinacola fired six scoreless innings and the Giants knocked out 15 hits in a convincing 9-1 victory over the Modesto Nuts on Wednesday night at John Thurman Field. Sinacola struck out eight during his dominant start on the mound while San Jose erupted offensively after getting shutout in their last two contests. With the win, the Giants (64-52, 24-26 second half) evened the series with the first-plate Nuts at a game apiece.

Grant McCray (3-for-5, HR, 5 RBI) smacked his team-leading 21st home run of the season and drove in five to lead the way at the plate for the Giants. Aeverson Arteaga (3-for-4, 2B, RBI), Garrett Frechette (2-for-4, 2B, 2 RBI) and Victor Bericoto (2-for-4) also produced multi-hit games. Eight of the nine players in the San Jose lineup recorded at least one hit.

The Giants jumped out to a 2-0 lead with a two-run rally in the top of the third inning and never looked back on Wednesday. After the first two batters of the inning were retired, McCray singled before Arteaga stepped to the plate and delivered an RBI double to center to put San Jose on the board. The double was Arteaga's team-leading 30th of the year. Jared Dupere followed with a single into center plating Arteaga to extend the lead to 2-0.

The Giants added a single run in the top of the fourth as Yorlis Rodriguez tripled to left with one out and came home on Frechette's sacrifice fly to make it 3-0.

Meanwhile, Sinacola was cruising on the mound throughout his start. After stranding two runners in the bottom of the first, the San Jose right-hander fanned two in a perfect second inning. After the Giants took the lead in the top of the third, Sinacola tossed another 1-2-3 inning in the bottom of the frame. Sinacola surrendered a two-out single in the bottom of the fourth to snap a streak of 10 straight batters retired, but quickly got out of the inning to maintain the 3-0 advantage. In the bottom of the fifth, Modesto's Freuddy Batista led off with a double, but was left at second base when Sinacola set down the next three hitters.

San Jose then doubled their lead with a three-run top of the sixth. Hayden Cantrelle led off with a single before Rodriguez reached on a bunt single. Frechette then knocked in the first run of the inning with a double before McCray came up with one out and lined a single into center to plate two more for a 6-0 cushion.

Sinacola then worked around a leadoff single and a two-out single to put up another zero in the bottom of the sixth to complete his outing. He struck out two more Nuts hitters in the inning.

Modesto's only run of the night came in the bottom of the seventh with reliever Hunter Dula on the mound as Batista led off with a double, moved to third on a wild pitch and eventually scored on a Colin Davis groundout to trim the Giants lead to 6-1.

McCray though provided the exclamation point on San Jose's impressive win with a three-run homer in the top of the eighth. Following a one-out single from Frechette and a Nuts error that allowed Rayner Santana to reach safely, McCray stepped to the plate and crushed a home run to center to push the lead to its final margin of 9-1.

Spencer Bivens and Julio Rodriguez tossed perfect bottom of the eighth and ninth innings respectively for the Giants to seal the victory.

San Jose out-hit Modesto 15-6 and went 4-for-9 with runners in scoring position (Nuts 0-for-8). Sinacola allowed only five hits and issued one walk during his six-inning masterpiece to pick-up his sixth win of the season.

The Giants and Nuts play the third game of their series on Thursday evening with first pitch at John Thurman Field set for 7:05 PM. Matt Mikulski is San Jose's scheduled starting pitcher. The remainder of the series can be heard live on sjgiants.com.

