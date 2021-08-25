Ports Edge 66ers Behind Walkinshaw, Granado

August 25, 2021 - Low-A West League (Low-A West) - Stockton Ports News Release







STOCKTON, Ca. - Jake Walkinshaw struck out a career high ten hitters and Zack Gelof hit his first career home run as the Ports opened a 12-game homestand with a 2-1 win over the Inland Empire 66ers on Tuesday night at Banner Island Ballpark.

Both starters were cruising through five innings before the Ports (39-58) finally got to Inland Empire starter Julio Goff in the bottom of the sixth. With one out, Sahid Valenzuela gave the Ports their first hit with a double down the left field line that picked up chalk in front of the wall and scored on Gelof's two run homer, and inside-the-park shot off the center field wall, to give Stockton a 2-0 lead.

Meanwhile, Walkinshaw held down the 66ers in his 14th start of the season. The right-hander fired six shutout innings while allowing just two hits and striking out a career high 10.

Facing Ports' reliever Diego Granado, Inland Empire (48-49) finally got on the board in the bottom of the eighth. With two outs, Paxton Wallace lined a solo home run down the right field line to cut the Ports' lead to 2-1. Granado responded by retiring the final four hitters in order, including back-to-back strikeouts to end the game, to start the homestand on a winning note and snap the Ports' six game skid.

Walkinshaw (5-4) got the win with his six two-hit, shutout frames while Goff (5-6) took the loss despite allowing just two runs on three hits over his seven innings. Granado picked up his second save of the season.

The Ports and 66ers continue their series with game two on a Wine Wednesday at Banner Island Ballpark, with first pitch at 7:05 pm. Tickets are still available at stocktonports.com.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A West League message board...





Low-A West League Stories from August 25, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.