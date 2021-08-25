Nuts Winning Streak Put in Cycle

Fresno, CA - Zac Veen's cycle helped the Fresno Grizzlies end the Modesto Nuts ten-game winning streak with a 12-9 decision on Tuesday night at Chukchansi Park.

Veen singled home a run and scored a run in the first inning to put the Grizzlies (64-33) on the board in the first. In the top of the second inning, the Nuts (53-44) came back to tie the game. Cesar Izturis Jr. doubled home two runs as part of a three-hit day. Noelvi Marte followed that up with a two-run double of his own, the first of his two doubles on Tuesday.

It was a short-lived lead for the Nuts as the Grizzlies posted six runs in the second inning. Veen launched a grand slam in the inning. Mateo Gil lifted a sacrifice fly. AJ Lewis singled home a run to knock Josias De Los Santos (L, 4-7) out of the game after just 1.2 innings. De Los Santos gave up eight runs on ten hits with one walk and no strikeouts.

Elvis Alvarado followed out of the bullpen and threw very well over 4.1 innings. He allowed just one hit without allowing a run to score.

The Nuts chipped away at their early four-run deficit. Robert Perez Jr. drove in runs in the fourth and sixth innings. In the eighth, the Nuts had two runners on and the go-ahead run at the plate but Tanner Propst induced an inning-ending double play to squash the threat.

Zac Veen had doubled in the sixth and finished off his cycle in the eighth inning with a two-run triple. The Grizzlies posted four runs in the eighth which were much needed.

The Nuts offense had one more push in the top of the ninth inning. James Parker tripled home two runs before he scored on Corey Rosier's sac fly. Cesar Izturis Jr. doubled to bring the tying run to the on-deck circle, but the Nuts were unable to complete their comeback in the six-game series opener.

The Nuts will try to start a fresh winning streak in game two against the Grizzlies on Wednesday night at 6:50 pm.

