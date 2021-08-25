Veen, Grizzlies Enjoy Historic Night in 12-9 Win over Nuts: Grizzlies

Fresno, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (64-33) outslugged the Modesto Nuts (53-44) 12-9 Tuesday night at Chukchansi Park. The clubs combined for 21 runs on 28 hits and seven walks. Of those 28 hits, 11 of them went for extra-bases. Fresno improved to 32-17 at home (best in Low-A West), 33-8 when supplying 10 or more hits and 13-4 in the first game of a series.

Rockies top prospect Zac Veen headlined the Grizzlies' triumphant evening by hitting the first Fresno cycle in Chukchansi Park history. After an RBI single in his first at-bat, Veen would step up to the plate in the bottom of the second with the bases-loaded. Veen uncorked on a pitch and drove it to deep left field, notching the first grand slam of his young career. The longball was his team-leading 15th of the year and second grand slam recorded by a Fresno batter this season (Grant Lavigne). Veen doubled in the sixth, leaving just a triple on the cycle checklist. In the bottom of the eighth, Veen came to the plate, looking to give the Grizzlies some insurance runs. On the first pitch he saw, Veen yanked the ball down the right field line and hustled into third, completing the cycle. The triple gave Veen a 4-for-5 and seven RBI contest, while etching him as the fifth Fresno player to hit for the cycle (Nate Schierholtz, Joe Borchard, J.D. Davis and Derek Fisher).

Besides Veen, the Grizzlies had a trio of batters provide multiple runs and hits. Eddy Diaz whacked a triple and double while scoring three times. Drew Romo mustered a pair of hits and one run. Cristopher Navarro netted two runs while Bladimir Restituyo extended his hit streak to nine games with a pair of hits and runs. Mateo Gil tallied two RBI and AJ Lewis reached base three times in the victory. Noah Gotsis (1-2) relished the decision after three solid frames of work. Mike Ruff lasted two innings in his first start back off of the injured list and Tanner Propst hurled a scoreless eighth.

Modesto smacked 14 hits with six going for extra-bases in the loss. Noelvi Marte ripped two doubles and plated a pair of runs. Robert Perez Jr. rocked two singles and RBI. James Parker spanked a triple and drove in two runs. Cesar Izturis Jr. picked up a pair of runs and RBI on three hits. Josias De Los Santos (4-7) suffered the setback while righty Elvis Alvarado tossed four and one-third scoreless innings of relief. The squads are back in action tomorrow night from Chukchansi Park.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- RF Zac Veen (4-5, HR, 3B, 2B, 7 RBI, 3 R; cycle and grand slam)

- 2B Eddy Diaz (2-5, 3B, 2B, RBI, 3 R)

- CF Bladimir Restituyo (2-4, 2 R)

Top Performers: Modesto Nuts (Seattle Mariners)

- 2B Cesar Izturis Jr. (3-5, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R)

- SS Noelvi Marte (2-5, 2 2B, 2 RBI)

- 3B James Parker (1-4, 3B, 2 RBI, R, BB)

On Deck:

Wednesday, August 25 vs Modesto Nuts, Modesto RHP Bryce Miller (0-0, 7.71) vs. Fresno RHP Anderson Amarista (5-3, 5.98), 6:50 pm PT

ON THAT FRES-NOTE:

The Grizzlies brought 11 batters to the plate in the second inning, scoring six runs. That is the most runs plated by Fresno in the second frame this season.

