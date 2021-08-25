Ports Outduel Sixers 2-1 in Series Opener

Stockton, CA - The Inland Empire 66ers of San Bernardino were outdueled 2-1 by the Stockton Ports on Tuesday night at San Manuel Stadium in a contest that featured just six total hits and took only 1 hour and 51 minutes to complete. The loss dropped the 66ers below .500 at 48-49 and they fell to 3-4 against the Ports who snapped a six-game losing skid with the victory.

The squads each got dominate starts and the game was scoreless until the sixth inning when Inland Empire Julio Goff (5-6) finally allowed his first hit of the game with one out as Sahid Valenzuela dropped a fly ball on the chalk in the leftfield corner for a double accounting for the first baserunner to get in scoring position for either side. After Goff got a line out to right, Zack Gelof drilled a ball to deep center with two outs. IE centerfielder D'Shawn Knowles crashed against the wall in an attempt on the drive but the ball hit off the wall as Knowles fell to the track. Gelof sizzled around the bases for a two-run inside-the-park homer, his first professional homer, giving the Ports (39-58) a 2-0 lead. Jake Wakinshaw (5-4) was dealing for Stockton as the righty from Southern New Hampshire University tossed six shutout innings allowing just two singles and no walks while striking out a career-high ten batters in just 77 pitches. The 66ers finally punched through with two outs in the ninth when Paxton Wallace lined a screamer out to right field for his third homer of the season and cut the deficit to 2-1 against Stockton reliever Diego Granado. The righty cut down the next four batters he faced to earn his second save of the season tossing the final three frames. Righty Brandon Dufault tossed a perfect eighth inning with two Ks for the Sixers. Inland Empire struck out 15 times and drew just one walk.

The series continues Wednesday at 7:05pm. The contest can be heard live on 66ers.com.

