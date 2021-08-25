Quakes Blow out 'Hide to Open Trip

Visalia, CA - The Rancho Cucamonga offense exploded late on Tuesday night, as they posted a 14-8 win over the Visalia Rawhide in the opening game of their six-game road trip at Valley Strong Ballpark.

Jose Ramos and Sam McWIlliams each delivered a huge night offensively, while Mitch White, fresh off a strong outing with the Los Angeles Dodgers, worked into the sixth inning to earn his first Quakes' win since 2017.

White (1-0) allowed a solo homer in the first and an RBI groundout in the sixth, but struck out eight batters without allowing a walk over 5.2 innings.

The Rancho offense, which was held to just one run over the first five innings, came alive in the sixth. McWIlliams blasted his eighth homer of the year to give the Quakes the lead for good at 3-1 against Jake Rice (1-1).

The Quakes poured it on in the seventh, scoring four times, then kept going in the eighth, as the club scored seven more to take a commanding 14-2 lead.

Visalia made some late noise against Kendall Williams, as they got to him for five in the eighth and one more in the ninth to cap the scoring.

Ramos finished a homer shy of the cycle and knocked in three, while McWilliams was a triple shy of the cycle and drove in four.

Alex DeJesus also had a strong game, with two hits and three RBIs, including a bases-loaded double in the eighth that punctuated the seven-run frame.

The Quakes (53-43) did not make up any ground on Tuesday, as San Jose dropped Lake Elsinore in the opening game of that six-game series at the Diamond. Rancho still stands at 7.5 games back, now with 24 to play.

On Wednesday, Carlos Duran (2-3) will go to the mound, taking on Visalia's Adrian Del Moral (0-8) at 6:00pm.

The Quakes will return to LoanMart Field on Tuesday, August 31st, as they host the Lake Elsinore Storm as part of a seven-game series over six days. Tuesday will be Temblores Tuesday, presented by the Art Laboe Show Live. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com.

All games can be heard live with Mike Lindskog, by visiting our website at rcquakes.com and click the Listen Live button. You can also download the iHeart Radio app and find the RC Quakes Radio channel or on the Tune-In Radio app, by searching keyword Quakes. Have Amazon Alexa or a Google Home? You can use voice command to get the Quakes too, by enabling the Alexa and Google Skills for both iHeart Radio and Tune-In Radio.

