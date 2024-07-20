Ports Crush the Nuts 8-4 in Game One

July 20, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Stockton Ports News Release







MODESTO, Calif. - The Stockton Ports opened up the three-game series in Modesto with an 8-4 win on Friday night, behind an early offensive outburst and quality pitching in game one.

The Ports were patient in the first inning, working four walks to push across a run along with a wild pitch scoring another for a 2-0 lead. They got a run in the second when Dereck Salom drove home Myles Naylor, and tacked on two more in the third on Bjay Cooke's two-run homer (2) for a 5-0 advantage.

The Nuts did manage to get a pair of runs against starter Yunior Tur in the bottom of the third, but that would be all the Cuban native would allow. Stockton would have their biggest offensive inning of the night in the fourth, with a two-run double from T.J. Schofield-Sam, and a double by Nate Nankil to put the Ports ahead 7-2.

Jose Dicochea came into the game in the sixth inning, and allowed three-straight hits to plate a run along with an error to allow another. That's all Dicochea would allow, however, as he would throw three scoreless innings after that to collect his first professional save.

Nankil finished the night 2 for 4 with a walk, an RBI, and a run scored. Cooke's home run went an estimated 409 feet, and Mark Adamiak moved to 3-2 on the year when he collected the win with a scoreless 1.2 innings pitched.

UP NEXT

Game two will be Saturday at 6:05 PM, with the Nuts starting RHP Pedro Lemos (3-1, 3.33) versus the Ports RHP Steven Echavarria (0-3, 5.67), who has allowed just one earned run in his last four starts.

Single game tickets, mini plans, and group outings are all on sale for the 2024 season. For more information, call the Ports front office at 209-644-1900 or email.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from July 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.