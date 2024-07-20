Lowriders Stall, 6-0, to the Giants Friday night

Fresno, CA - The Lowriders de Fresno (8-14, 46-41) stalled out to the San Jose Giants (16-6, 53-34) 6-0 Friday night from Chukchansi Park. Fresno started their post All-Star Break off on the wrong pedal, falling to 5-2 at home in the second half. The Lowriders dropped to 1-9 in their last 10 contests against the Giants, who now hold an eight-game lead in the North Division. It was the fifth shutout involving both squads in 2024 with the last three going against Fresno.

San Jose jumped out to a 3-0 lead thanks to a pair of clouts, with one coming in the second and another exiting in the sixth. Cesar Quintas swatted a solo shot, his eighth of the year. Then, Jack Payton launched his first Giants homer this season, a two-run blast to center. In the seventh, San Jose extended their advantage to 6-0 with a three-run frame. Maui Ahuna plated a pair of runs with a single that was almost snagged by a diving Caleb Hobson in center. Hobson's momentum into the ground allowed the ball to bounce out of his glove. Charlie Szykowny added Ahuna with a triple to center, the final dagger to Fresno.

The Lowriders offense scattered six singles, ending their extra-base hit streak at 36 games. Fresno did not put a runner in scoring position, as their only chance concluded with a put-out at third to complete the inning. Andy Perez went 2-for-4, his 29th multi-hit game this season. Nick Gile spanked a single in his lone at-bat.

Giants' righty Shane Rademacher (7-2, win) stymied the Lowriders' offense for six scoreless innings, allowing four hits and no walks while fanning seven. Cole Hillier and Ian Villers wrapped up the final three frames, combining for three punchouts. The trio of arms did not issue a base-on-balls.

Fresno southpaw Albert Pacheco (3-4, loss) chucked a quality start, despite giving up both longballs. Pacheco tossed six innings of three-run ball, permitting four hits and two walks while striking out three batters. Both Jake Madden and Wuardo Fernandez hurled clean relief outings. Madden returned from the injured list this afternoon.

The clubs continue their three-game series tomorrow evening from Chukchansi Park.

Top Performers: Lowriders de Fresno (Colorado Rockies)

- LHP Albert Pacheco (6.0 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 3 K)

- SS Andy Perez (2-4)

- 1B Nick Gile (1-1)

Top Performers: San Jose Giants (San Francisco Giants)

- Giants Pitching (9.0 IP, 6 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 10 K)

- 1B Jack Payton (1-4, HR, 2 RBI, R, BB)

- RF Cesar Quintas (1-4, HR, RBI, R, BB)

On Deck:

Saturday, July 20, 2024 at 6:50 pm PT San Jose Giants at Lowriders de Fresno

San Jose LHP Esmerlin Vinicio (5-0, 3.93) vs. Fresno RHP Bryan Perez (3-3, 4.70)

On That Fres-Not es:

The Lowriders' defense was on full display, as multiple web gems were made! Braylen Wimmer highlighted the defense with a magnificent play at deep third.

The Giants recorded 10 hits with every batter notching at least one knock.

