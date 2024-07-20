Another Bumpy Ride for the Lowriders de Fresno in 6-0 Setback to San Jose

July 20, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Fresno Grizzlies News Release







Fresno, CA - The Lowriders de Fresno (8-15, 46-42) ran out of gas, sputtering to the San Jose Giants (17-6, 54-34) 6-0 Saturday night from Chukchansi Park. Fresno suffered their second straight shutout loss and dropped their fifth consecutive contest to San Jose. The Lowriders are 1-9 in their last 10 games against the Giants, who now hold a nine-game lead in the North Division second half. It was the sixth shutout involving both teams in 2024 with the last four going against Fresno. The Lowriders have scored four runs over their last five affairs with three of them ending in shutouts versus Fresno.

The Lowriders offense stalled again, giving them 24.1 straight innings without netting a run (3-run 3rd on Sunday, July 14 at Lake Elsinore). Fresno tallied two hits (both singles) and three walks in the setback. Over the two games, the Lowriders have yielded eight singles with only one batter attaining scoring position. Felix Tena reached base safely all three times, drawing two walks and tapping an infield single. Tena also swiped his sixth bag of the year. Jason Hinchman roped a single in the third and completed an unreal catch in right field.

The Giants took a 2-0 lead in the top of the third thanks to a bases-loaded hit-by-pitch and force out. The latter of the plays might have been an inning-ending double play if there was not a bobble at short. In the sixth, San Jose made it 3-0 after Maui Ahuna beat out an infield single. A frame later, Cesar Quintas extended the advantage to 4-0 after a single to center. Caleb Hobson lost the ball in the lights and could not recover in time. In the ninth, Quintas powered a homer for the second consecutive game, a two-run blast to left-center. It was his ninth longball of the 2024 campaign. Quintas finished with four of the six RBI. Jean Carlos Sio added two hits with one ground-rule double at the bottom of the order.

Fresno righty Bryan Perez (3-4) agonized the defeat after four and two-thirds innings of two-run ball. Perez scattered three hits, four walks and two hit-by-pitches, while fanning five. A quartet of arms followed Perez with Brady Hill tossing a scoreless appearance. Stu Flesland III notched three strikeouts among his four outs.

San Jose lefty Esmerlin Vinicio (6-0) relished the triumph following five shutout frames. Vinicio permitted two hits and a pair of walks while punching out five. Ryan Vanderhei secured his first Giants hold after three hitless and scoreless innings. Brayan Palencia whiffed two batters in an easy ninth inning.

The squads conclude their three-game series tomorrow evening from Chukchansi Park.

Top Performers: Lowriders de Fresno (Colorado Rockies)

- DH Felix Tena (1-1, 2 BB, SB)

- RF Jason Hinchman (1-3; diving catch in right field)

- RHP Brady Hill (1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K)

Top Performers: San Jose Giants (San Francisco Giants)

- Giants Pitching (9.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 9 K)

- RF Cesar Quintas (2-5, HR, 4 RBI, R)

- DH Maui Ahuna (1-3, RBI, R, 2 BB, SB)

On Deck:

Sunday, July 21, 2024 at 5:05 pm PT San Jose Giants at Lowriders de Fresno

San Jose RHP Cale Lansville (1-3, 3.69) vs. Fresno RHP Jack Mahoney (4-5, 3.36)

On That Fres-Note:

The Fresno staff walked eight batters, their most in a game this season.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from July 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.