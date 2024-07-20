Storm Take Series-Opener on Friday

July 20, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - The Quakes opened post-All-Star Game action with a loss to the Lake Elsinore Storm, as they suffered a 15-5 defeat in front of a sold-out crowd of more than 4,800 on Friday night at LoanMart Field.

The Storm raced to an early 9-1 lead in the second inning, on their way to a ten-run win, just their second of the year at LoanMart Field, ending Rancho's two-game winning streak coming out of the break.

Rancho starter Alex Makarewich (0-3) gave up a run in the first, but couldn't make it out of the second, as he was charged with six total runs, while recording just three outs. A grand slam from Jacob Campbell highlighted an eight-run second, as the Storm took a 9-1 lead.

The Quakes got a two-run homer in the third from Sean McLain (4) and RBI hits from Jose Meza and Wilman Diaz in the fourth, making it a 10-5 game.

That's as close as Rancho would get though, as the Storm piled on with one in the fifth and then put it away with a four-run eighth, capping the scoring at 15-5.

Will Varmette (3-2) was credited with the win in relief, as he tossed two perfect innings.

Rancho (12-10, 42-44) will send Luke Fox (0-0) to the mound on Saturday night, as he'll take on Lake Elsinore's Miguel Mendez (0-3) at 6:30pm.

Saturday night means post-game Fireworks, as tickets at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!

