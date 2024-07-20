Modesto Throws Counter Punch to Take Game Two

July 20, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Stockton Ports News Release







MODESTO, Calif. - The Nuts pounced on the Ports early Saturday night at John Thurman Field, scoring four runs in the first and never looking back in a 10-2 win over Stockton to even up the three-game series.

It was a rare off night for starting pitcher Ryan Brown, allowing eight earned runs on the night, six of them before he left and two inherited runners off of T.J. Czyz after he exited the game. Brown has been better as a reliever this season - which was his role at Oregon State when he tied for the Pac-12 lead in saves in 2023 - but had two good starts before a three-game stint in AAA with the Aviators. Since his return from that time with Las Vegas he hasn't been quite the same as a starter in three starts for the Ports.

He allowed two triples, a double, a single, and a sac fly in the first for a 4-0 Modesto advantage. The Ports loaded the bases in the second, but a hard-hit line drive off the bat of catcher Nick Schwartz turned into an inning-ending double play when Nelson Beltran was doubled off second base. Clark Elliott scored on an RBI single from T.J. Schofield-Sam in the third to make it 4-1. But a 6-4-3 double play ended that threat.

Modesto would pour it on from there, scoring two more in the third, fourth, and six innings to go up 10-1. Beltran would plate Nankil in the eighth on an RBI groundout to make it 10-2, as Nankil finished with a three-hit game.

UP NEXT

The rubber match is scheduled for 6:05 PM in Modesto, with the Nuts starting RHP Elijah Dale (3-5, 4.58) versus Ports RHP Tom Reisinger (1-1, 6.75).

Single game tickets, mini plans, and group outings are all on sale for the 2024 season. For more information, call the Ports front office at 209-644-1900 or email at [email protected].

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from July 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.