Ports Come up Short in Slugfest

STOCKTON, Ca. - The Ports' offense broke out of a funk to the tune of seven runs on ten hits, but couldn't keep up with the red-hot Fresno Grizzlies in a 9-7 loss in the finale of their six game series at Banner Island Ballpark on Sunday evening.

The Grizzlies (45-21) picked up right where they left off with two runs in the top of the first inning against Ports' starter Osvaldo Berrios. Eddy Diaz lined the first pitch of the ballgame to left field for a base hit, and Zac Veen followed with a two-run home run to left center field to make it 2-0 Fresno. It was Veen's fifth home run of the series.

The Ports (25-41) struck back with a single run in the bottom of the second inning. With Junior Perez on second and after a walk and stolen base, Lawrence Butler lined a double to left center to cut the Grizzly lead to 2-1.

Trailing 5-1 in the fifth, Joshwan Wright brought the Ports' offense to life. With the bases loaded and one out, Wright hit a grand slam into the Jackson Rancheria Back Porch in right field to tie the game at five.

After the Grizzlies scored twice more in the top of the sixth to retake the lead 7-5, the Ports came back to tie the score again with single runs in the sixth and seventh. With two outs and Sahid Valenzuela on third base, Jose Rivas lined a two-out RBI double to right center field to make it 7-6 and Wright slammed his second home of the day, a solo shot to left, to tie the game at seven.

But as it did all series, the Grizzly offense struck back to take the lead again when Julio Carreras followed a leadoff double by Joe Aeilts with a two-run home run to right field off Stockton reliever Dallas Woolfolk to make it 9-7.

The Ports were retired in order in the eighth and ninth. The loss was the eighth in a row for Stockton, who was swept for the first time this season.

The Grizzlies have won nine in a row and finished their 12-game road trip through San Jose and Stockton with a record of 11-1.

Woolfolk (0-4) took the loss for the Ports, allowing two runs on three hits over his two innings. Fresno reliever Blake Goldsberry (4-0) got the win, allowing one run on two hits in two innings.

After an off-day on Monday, the Ports will look to snap their eight-game skid on Tuesday at 6:30 pm in San Jose in the first of a six game series with the Giants. The Ports return to Banner Island Ballpark on Tuesday, July 27 to start a 12-game homestand against the Visalia Rawhide. Single game tickets are available at stocktonports.com.

