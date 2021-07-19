Grizzlies OF Zac Veen Named Low-A West Player of the Week for July 12-18

Fresno, CA - Fresno Grizzlies outfielder Zac Veen was acknowledged by Minor League Baseball as the Low-A WestÊ¼s Player of the Week for July 12-18. The 19-year oldÊ¼s impressive series in Stockton helped the Grizzlies sweep the Ports, extending FresnoÊ¼s win streak to nine games, a season-long.

During the week, Veen went 12-for-18 (.667) with five homers, one double, 14 RBI, 12 runs, five walks, one hit-by-pitch and one stolen base. On July 15th, Veen went 4-for-4 with two wallops, six RBI, four runs, two walks and a stolen base. The Rockies top prospect reached base six times, the most by a Fresno batter since Alex Presley did it on June 1, 2015 against Oklahoma City. For Veen, his four hits, two clouts, six RBI, four runs and 10 total bases were all season-highs for the Grizzlies offense in 2021.

Veen wasnÊ¼t done yet though, as he went 5-for-6 with a tater, three RBI, five runs, two walks and a hit-by-pitch in the twin bill July 17th against the Ports. In Game 1, Veen went 3-for-3 with his fourth homer in three contests, driving in three runs and scoring four times. In the nightcap, Veen continued his hot hitting at the plate, going 2-for-3. In the top of the fifth, Veen singled to right to set the all-time California League/Low-A West record for reaching base safely 15 consecutive times. He broke Thad BosleyÊ¼s record of 14, set with the Salinas Angels in 1976. In that streak, Veen had 10 hits, four walks and one hit-by-pitch. Four of those 10 hits were dingers.

To wrap up his series at Banner Island Ballpark, Veen went 2-for-4 with another moonshot, one double, four RBI, two runs and a walk on July 18th. This is the first Player-of-the-Week honor for the Port Orange, Florida native. Veen was selected by the Rockies in the 1st round (9th overall) of the 2020 draft out of Spruce Creek High School.

Fresno starts a six-game series tomorrow night against the Modesto Nuts at Chukchansi Park. Single-game tickets for the rest of the year, as well as Full, Half and Flex Season Ticket plans, are on sale now. For more information on the 2021 season, please visit fresnogrizzlies.com or contact the club by calling (559) 320-8497.

