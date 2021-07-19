Hill Once Again the Hero as Rawhide Win in Extras

LAKE ELSINORE, CA - Glenallen Hill, Jr. led the Rawhide on Sunday night as Visalia took the final game of the six-game series against Lake Elsinore. Hill had his second straight 3-hit game after sitting on the bench Saturday for some well-deserved rest from his big Friday appearance. His torrid July sees him with three 3-hit games and three home runs, which is more than half of his season tally of five dingers on the year with 11 games still left in the month. His big performance came at the expense of Storm relievers Chase Walter, who was charged with a blown save after the Hill moonshot, and Keegan Collett who was given the loss putting him at 0-1 on the year.

The 6-3 win on Sunday gave the Rawhide their 16th victory of the season with a quarter of all of their wins in 2021 coming on the final game of each series, going 4-6 on Sundays.

Rawhide pitching had a solid but unspectacular performance with five pitchers, starter Avery Short, Jose Santamaria, David Sanchez, Liu Fuenmayor and Gerald Ogando, combining for two earned runs and four strikeouts in ten innings of work. Ogando was given his first decision on the season with the win putting him at 1-0 on the year. The Rawhide had only one error, a continued steady improvement from Friday's four error debacle with only one misplay in their last two contests.

The Rawhide head back home for a six game tilt versus the Low-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes in their first trip to Visalia this season.

