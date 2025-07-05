Dix's Massive Nights Leads Rawhide to July 4th Rout of Quakes

July 5, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Visalia, CA - JD Dix totaled four hits, four runs and four RBI in his home debut as the Visalia Rawhide obliterated the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes 15-3 in front of a sold-out July 4th crowd at Valley Strong Ballpark.

Visalia (42-37, 7-6) totaled a season high 15 hits to even this week's series with Rancho Cucamonga (46-33, 5-8).

Dix, the 35th overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft, had an unforgettable debut at Valley Strong Ballpark. He singled on a line drive to center to leadoff the first inning and came around to score.

Visalia batted around in an eight run first inning and Dix came up for a second time in the frame and blasted a three-run home run over the right field wall. The long ball was Dix's second of his pro career and first at the full season MiLB level.

Dix would finish his massive night with an RBI double in the sixth inning and leadoff single and eventual run in the seventh.

The Rawhide sent 11 batters to the plate in the first inning including five singles, a Jakey Josepha two RBI double and Dix's home run.

Josepha capped the Rawhide's offensive onslaught with a 454-foot three run home run in the seventh inning. He finished with five RBI and has two home runs and six hits this week.

Visalia shutout Rancho Cucamonga in the first seven frames of the game. Junior Sanchez tossed four shutout innings and allowed just three hits while totaling six strikeouts. Ryan Bruno worked two scoreless frames in relief with three strikeouts.

Dix has now totaled nine hits in his first five games with the Rawhide. Trent Youngblood added a two-hit night and extended his hit streak to seven games.

