Giants Rally in Ninth Inning to Complete Sweep of Modesto

July 19, 2021 - Low-A West League (Low-A West) - San Jose Giants News Release







The San Jose Giants completed a six-game series sweep of the Modesto Nuts with a thrilling 5-4 comeback victory on Sunday night at John Thurman Field. Trailing by two runs in the top of the ninth and down to their final strike, Marco Luciano hit an RBI double off the wall before Jairo Pomares stepped to the plate and launched a go-ahead two-run home run to stun Modesto and propel the Giants to the win. With the victory, San Jose (43-23) moved to a season-high 20 games over .500.

The Giants secured their first series sweep of the season with Sunday's triumph despite managing little offense for the majority of the contest. San Jose collected only two hits - a pair of singles - through the first seven innings and trailed by a 4-1 margin entering the top of the eighth.

Pomares led off the eighth inning with a ringing double to deep right and advanced to third on the play when Nuts right fielder Alberto Rodriguez's throw back to the infield skipped away for an error. Alex Canario and Abdiel Layer followed by both striking out, but with Tyler Wyatt at the plate, a wild pitch allowed Pomares to score bringing the Giants to within 4-2.

Still down by two runs, the top of the ninth began with a full-count walk to Casey Schmitt. Luis Matos was up next and he popped out to short before Patrick Bailey struck out swinging. Modesto closer Travis Kuhn then jumped out ahead of Luciano with a pair of strikes to bring San Jose to the brink of defeat. However on the 1-2 offering, Luciano belted a high fly ball to deep center that slammed off the wall. The hit went for a double as Schmitt easily scored all the way from first base to make it 4-3. Pomares then came up and launched a 2-0 pitch from Kuhn over the fence in straightaway left for an opposite field two-run home run. The round-tripper was Pomares' ninth this season and it gave the Giants a 5-4 lead.

Juan Sanchez took over out of the San Jose bullpen to begin the bottom of the ninth and promptly set down the first two batters on a strikeout and a groundout. Rodriguez then reached on an infield single to third putting the potential tying run on base, but Sanchez came back to strikeout Trent Tingelstad looking on a 3-2 pitch to end the game.

Sanchez earned the first save of his career.

Prelander Berroa started Sunday's game on the mound for the Giants and struck out a season-high nine batters over 4 2/3 innings. Berroa allowed only one run and four hits while issuing two walks during his 89-pitch performance.

Berroa struck out two batters in the bottom of the first before a single punchout in the second. He struck out three in a row following a leadoff walk in the third and then fanned two more in the fourth to leave a runner at second and keep the game scoreless.

Luciano delivered San Jose's first hit of the game with a one-out single in the top of the fifth. He then stole second and moved to third when catcher Ty Duvall's throw sailed into center for an error. Luciano later scored on a wild pitch for a 1-0 Giants lead.

Modesto got the run right back in the bottom of the fifth off Berroa as Cesar Izturis Jr. led off with a single, took second on a wild pitch and scored on Labrada's one-out RBI single. Berroa did recover to strikeout Noelvi Marte before Justin Crump came in from the bullpen and retired Rodriguez on a groundout to end the inning.

The Nuts though would take their first lead of the game in the bottom of the sixth when Justin Leavy hit an opposite field two-run homer down the right field line off Crump. The home run was Leavy's second of the season and it put Modesto in front by a 3-1 score. An inning later, Marte connected for a solo home run to straightaway center off Brooks Crawford to make it 4-1 before the Giants staged their dramatic late-game comeback.

GIANTS NOTES

Series Sweep

The Giants outscored Modesto by a 56-17 margin (+39 run differential) during the six-game sweep. With six consecutive victories, San Jose has matched their longest winning streak of the season.

Hitting Leaders

Jairo Pomares (2-for-4, 2B, HR, 2 RBI) and Marco Luciano (2-for-4, 2B, RBI, SB) combined on four of the Giants' five hits Sunday. Pomares is batting .318 with nine home runs and a 1.051 OPS in 27 games for San Jose this season.

Inside The Box Score

Modesto out-hit San Jose by a 10-5 margin, but the Nuts were 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position and left nine on base. The four Giants pitchers - Prelander Berroa, Justin Crump, Brooks Crawford and Juan Sanchez - combined to record 14 strikeouts.

Versus The Nuts

The Giants improved to 14-4 against Modesto this season. San Jose finishes the season having won 10 out of their 12 games at John Thurman Field.

20 Over .500

The Giants (43-23) are 20 games over .500 for the first time since the 2013 season (the last time San Jose finished with the best record in the league). San Jose is also now seven games ahead of Modesto (36-30) for the final playoff spot in the Low-A West race. The Giants remain two games behind the Fresno Grizzlies (45-21) for the best record in the league.

On Deck

Following an off day, the Giants return to Excite Ballpark for a 12-game homestand against the Stockton Ports (July 20-25) and Inland Empire 66ers (July 27-August 1). Tuesday's series opener versus the Ports is a 6:30 PM first pitch.

