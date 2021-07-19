Sweep in Stockton: Grizzlies Sail Past Ports 9-7 Sunday

Stockton, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (45-21) navigated past the Stockton Ports (25-41) 9-7 Sunday evening from Banner Island Ballpark. Fresno improved to 24 games over .500 and extended their win streak to nine contests, a season-long. The Grizzlies finished the road trip 11-1 and have yet to drop an away series this year (4 wins, 2 ties). This was also the third sweep for Fresno in 2021 and the first on the road.

The top four batters of the Grizzlies lineup led the victorious charge. Eddy Diaz roped four singles, stole a base and scored twice. Diaz concluded his series with 11 hits, seven swipes and 10 runs. Zac Veen hammered his club-tying ninth homer, smoked a double, drove in four runs and raced home twice. The Rockies top prospect ended his Stockton visit going 12-for-18 with five clouts, a double, 14 RBI, 12 runs, six walks and a steal. Colin Simpson also went deep, his sixth wallop in July. He lengthened his hit streak to a season-best seven games. Grant Lavigne recorded three hits, one for a double. He had 10 hits in the series.

The rest of the Fresno offense came from Mateo Gil, Joe Aeilts and Julio Carreras. Gil laced a double, plating one. Aeilts tallied a pair of hits, adding a run and RBI. Finally, Carreras had the go-ahead hit in the eighth, a two-run moonshot to right.

Thanks to the late run support, Blake Goldsberry (4-0) was awarded his fourth consecutive decision. The righty hurled two innings, striking out a pair. Prior to Goldsberry, Keegan James tossed five frames, fanning three. Austin Kitchen mustered a hold after an inning of work. Closer Robinson Hernandez wrapped up the triumph with a 1-2-3 ninth, seizing his seventh save.

For the Ports, all seven runs scored from extra-base knocks. In the second, Lawrence Butler doubled in Junior Perez. In the fifth, Joshwan Wright took a 2-2 fastball and discarded a grand slam over the right-center field wall. Wright would mash another round tripper, a solo shot in the seventh. The other run came from a Jose Rivas' double in the sixth. Dallas Woolfolk (0-3) suffered the defeat for Stockton. Both squads will enjoy an off-day on Monday before returning to action on Tuesday. The Grizzlies battle the Modesto Nuts.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- DH Zac Veen (2-4, HR, 2B, 4 RBI, 2 R, BB, CS)

- SS Julio Carreras (1-4, HR, 2 RBI, R)

- 2B Eddy Diaz (4-5, 2 R, SB)

Top Performers: Stockton Ports (Oakland Athletics)

- 3B Joshwan Wright (2-4, 2 HR, 5 RBI, 2 R)

- DH Jose Rivas (2-4, 2B, RBI, R)

- LF Lawrence Butler (1-4, 2B, RBI)

Tuesday, July 20 vs. Modesto Nuts, Modesto RHP Josias De Los Santos (3-5, 4.23) vs. Fresno RHP Tony Locey (1-0, 3.68), 6:50 pm PT

The Grizzlies are tied for the second most wins in Minor League Baseball (45). The Charleston RiverDogs lead the way with 46 victories.

