Ports Close out Series with 6-4 Win

July 26, 2019 - California League (CalL) - Stockton Ports News Release





MODESTO, Calif. - The Stockton Ports avoided a three-game sweep on Thursday night at John Thurman Field. Stockton got off to a fast start, plating four runs in the top of the first inning on their way to a 6-4 win over the Modesto Nuts to close out a three-game set and salvage the final game of the opening series on their six-game road trip.

Stockton's four-run first inning was started by Jeremy Eierman,w ho doubled to left to score Alfonso Rivas and give the Ports the initial lead. Jonah Bride would double to center to score Eierman and make it 2-0. After Lazaro Armenteros singled to right to drive in Bride, Ryan Gridley doubled to left to score Armenteros and make it a 4-0 advantage.

The Ports added to their lead in the fifth as Jameson Hannah singled to center to score Nico Giarratano, making it a 5-0 cushion. It was the last run allowed by Nuts starter Clay Chandler (0-1), who suffered the loss after going four innings and allowing five runs on seven hits while striking out four.

Modesto got on the board in the sixth inning as Jake Scheiner hit a sac-fly to right to score Jarred Kelenic. It was the lone run allowed by Ports starter Mitchell Jordan (8-6), who earned the win after going 5 2/3 innings and allowing one run on six hits while striking out seven.

The Nuts added two more runs in the sixth when Ariel Sandoval singled to right to score two more runs and cut the Ports lead to 5-3. Those two runs were allowed by Wandisson Charles who gave up two runs (one earned) on one hit in a third of an inning of relief.

Stockton widened its lead in the top of the ninth as Alfonso Rivas singled to bring in Giarratano to make it a 6-3 game.

Modesto would get a ninth inning home run from Keegan McGovern off Ports reliever Jake Bray (SV, 4) to pull to within two, but Bray would hang on and notch his fourth save of the season.

The Ports continue their six-game road trip on Friday as they open a three-game series with the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes at LoanMart Field. Xavier Altamirano (5-6, 4.83 ERA) makes the start for Stockton, opposed by Quakes right-hander Michael Grove (0-4, 6.64 ERA). First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. PDT.

