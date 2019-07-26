Storm Get Swept in Lancaster, Return Home for a Weekend Series against Inland Empire

July 26, 2019 - California League (CalL) - Lake Elsinore Storm News Release





LANCASTER, Calif, - The Storm had momentum going into an important series against South Division foe Lancaster, having won four consecutive series, including two against the top team in the California League, the Visalia Rawhide. Despite out-hitting the Jethawks in each game, the Storm were outscored 24-13 in getting swept in the three-game series at The Hangar.

On Thursday, the Padres' affiliate hit three home runs and had five players with two hits but never held the lead in a 10-5 setback to the Colorado Rockies' affiliate.

The Jethawks scored twice in the first inning against Storm RHP Seth Blair, the 2010 first round pick (46th overall) of the St. Louis Cardinals who was making just his second professional start since 2014. Lake Elsinore tied the game in the second inning on a solo blast to right center field by RF Jack Suwinski , his second of the series, and later 2B Xavier Edwards first Cal League RBI, a line drive single to right that extended his hitting streak to four in a row.

After the Jethawks reclaimed the lead with two runs in the second, Storm C Luis Campusano belted his team-leading 11th home run to lead off the third inning to make it a one-run contest. But that was as close as the Storm would get. Lancaster scored five unanswered runs to take a 9-3 lead en route to the victory for LHP Ryan Rolison, who allowed three runs on a season-high 10 hits.

With one quarter of the season remaining (35 games), the Storm will play South Division opponents 23 times, including 11 games versus Lancaster. The Storm and the Jethawks close out the season with a four-game series at The Diamond on August 30-September 2.

Lake Elsinore is 52-51 overall and three games behind Rancho Cucamonga and Lancaster in the second half with a 17-18 record.

Noteworthy:

SS Gabriel Arias: 2-4, one home run (9), one RBI (49), 19-47 in his last 11 games (.404 avg.)

CF Aldemar Burgos: 2-4, one run scored, four-game hitting streak

LF Esteury Ruiz: 2-4, one double, one run scored

2B Xavier Edwards: 2-4, one RRI (1), four-game hitting streak, 7-14 in the series

C Luis Campusano: 2-5, one home run (11), one RBI (60), league-leading .329 batting average

RF Jack Suwinski: 1-4, one home run (9), one RBI (39), five-game hitting streak

WP: Ryan Rolison (4-6)

LP: Seth Blair (2-2)

Save: None

HR: LE: Suwinski (9th, solo, T2), Campusano (11th, solo, T3), Arias (9th, solo, T8) | LAN: Morgan (1st, solo, B2)

Time: 3:15

Att: 1,790

On Deck:

The Storm return home on Friday, July 26 for a three-game series against the Angels' affiliate, Inland Empire. RHP Caleb Boushley will be opposed by 66ers' RHP Kyle Bradish in Game One, first pitch is slated for 7:00pm. For the best available seats buy online at stormbaseball.com or call 951-245-4487.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from July 26, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.