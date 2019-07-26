Early Offense Sinks Nuts

MODESTO, CA. - A four-run first sent the Modesto Nuts to a 6-4 loss against the Stockton Ports on Thursday night at John Thurman Field.

Clay Chandler (L, 0-1) had one bad stretch in his start for the Nuts (47-58; 17-18). After recording two quick outs to start the game, the Ports (50-53; 17-18) strung together five straight two-out hits leading to four runs. The Ports added one more run when Jameson Hannah recorded a RBI single.

Chandler finished the game after four innings while allowing five runs on seven hits.

Mitchell Jordan (W, 8-6) scattered five singles over his first five innings of work without allowing a run. The Ports' starter allowed a single and a sac fly in the sixth before he was lifted from the game. Jordan struck out seven with no walks in 5.2 innings.

The Nuts added two runs later in that inning on an Ariel Sandoval RBI single and an error. Sandoval reached three times and swiped two bases. The best scoring chance for the Nuts came in the bottom of the seventh. In a two-run game, the Nuts loaded the bases with no outs before Eric Marinez struck out the next three hitters in order.

Jake Bray (S, 4/4) tossed the ninth and surrendered a solo home run to Keegan McGovern who reached twice in the game.

Jack Larsen reached base three times with two singles and a walk.

The Nuts open a three-game series with the Giants on Friday night. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. Coverage on ModestoNuts.com will start at 6:50 p.m. Listen live online on your phone, tablet or PC.

