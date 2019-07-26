Rawhide Walk It off in Series Finale against San Jose

July 26, 2019 - California League (CalL) - Visalia Rawhide News Release





VISALIA, CA - To start the game, Joey Bart hit a solo shot to left field in the first inning to give the Giants an early 1-0 lead. With Dalton Combs on base in the second inning, Heath Quinn hit a double to center field and Combs scored making it a 2-0 ballgame. The Giants' lead continued when Manuel Geraldo hit a solo home run to right field to make the score 3-0.

Giants' pitcher Aaron Phillips was did not allow a hit through four innings until Anfernee Grier doubled to left-center field. Alex King singled with two outs and Grier advanced to third. With runners on the corners, Eduardo Diaz tripled to drive in Grier and King.

In the seventh inning, Rawhide still trailed by one run. Grier singled with one out and he was followed by Max Murphy who also singled. King walked to load the bases for Diaz. Diaz hit a ground ball to the third baseman who tried to turn a double play to end the inning. Diaz beat out the throw to first and reached on a fielder's choice, which scored Grier to tie up the game.

In the bottom of the ninth, Grier hit a walk-off solo shot to over the left field wall to win the game 4-3. Grier was a triple shy of the cycle. Cole Bartlett earned the win after pitching two scoreless innings of relief for Justin Vernia . Vernia gave up three earned runs off seven hits in seven innings. Casey Meisner blows a save opportunity and is handed the loss after giving up two runs in three innings.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from July 26, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.