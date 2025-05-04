Quakes Take Season Series After Ports 9-5 Loss in Finale

May 4, 2025

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. - The Ports (14-13) couldn't get the season split with the Quakes (19-8) on Sunday afternoon, as Rancho Cucamonga jumped out early and held on for a 9-5 win over Stockton in the series finale.

Wei-En Lin was good through the first two innings before running into trouble in the third. A bunt single on the first pitch of the inning was followed by the first walk that Lin has issued though his first 22 professional innings.

The very next pitch was driven 367 feet out to right field by Kellon Lindsey for a 3-0 Quakes lead. The next pitch was singled into center before an RBI triple by Eduardo Quintero made it 4-0 Quakes. An error and a sac fly would score two more to cap a six-run third for Rancho.

The Ports would load the bases on three different occasions but wouldn't score on the first two opportunities. They were down 8-1 in the seventh when Gunner Gouldsmith laced a double (4) the other way just inside the first base bag to clear the bases and cut it to an 8-4 deficit. A passed ball scored Gouldsmith and the Ports had made it a game at 8-5 going into the bottom of the eighth.

But Felix Castro would allow his second run in relief, this time on a hit, a walk, and three wild pitches to give Rancho their four-run lead back at 9-5. Stockton got a pair of hits in the ninth with two out, but a high strike-three call on Gouldsmith ended the game.

Davis Diaz saw his 17-game on-base streak come to an end. Carlos Franco did extend his hit streak to five games.

