Ports Battle Back, But Nuts Escape with 7-6 Win

June 2, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Stockton Ports News Release







STOCKTON, Calif - The Ports made it a one-run game on two occasions against the Nuts on Sunday, but Modesto would hang on to escape with a 7-6 win and a sweep of the six-game series.

Hard-throwing, 19-year-old Jefferson Jean had a decent outing for the Ports on the mound, but just had a bit of wildness in the third inning where he allowed a pair of runs. It would be the only two runs he would allowing in three innings of work, on just two hits with three walks and five strikeouts.

In that third inning, Jean issued two walks and hit a batter along with allowing two hits as Modesto went up 2-0, but that was the only inning he allowed more than one base runner, and settled down to have a scoreless fourth.

Tom Reisinger pitched for the first time since April 27 after dealing with a bicep injury, and had to scrape off the rust in his first inning of work. He retired the first two batters he faced on a pair of strikeouts, but then allowed three hits and two walks that plated three runs for Modesto and put them up 5-0. Reisinger would have a 1-2-3 sixth to complete his return to action.

In the bottom of the sixth the Ports would make it interesting, putting together a two-out rally to make it a one-run game. Catcher Carlos Franco would drive in Darlyn Montero Nate Nakil to make it 5-2.

Then Jose Escorche got his first base hit since rejoining the Ports this season, to score TJ Schofield- Sam for a 5-3 game, Nelson Beltran drove in Franco to make it 5-4.

Modesto would get a pair of insurance runs that they would end up needing on an RBI single from Tai Peete and a solo home run from Michael Arroyo to extend their lead to 7-4. Nate Nankil had a two-RBI single up the middle in the ninth to cut it two a one-run game again. But lefty Jack White retired the next three batters to end the rally and close out the 7-6 win for the Nuts.

UP NEXT

Stockton will host the San Jose Giants for a six-game series beginning this Tuesday, June 4 with a 7:05 first pitch. The Ports will have a Tuesday Taco Special, where fans can enjoy two tacos for $8 or two tacos and a margarita for $15 every Tuesday at Banner Island Ballpark.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from June 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.