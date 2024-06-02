Quakes Swept by Storm on Sunday

June 2, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Lake Elsinore, CA - For the first time in team history, the Quakes were swept in a six-game series, as Lake Elsinore earned a 2-0 win on Sunday afternoon at The Diamond.

The loss for Rancho is only their second shutout of the year and gives the Storm a six-game sweep, as well as a three-game lead in the South Division Standings.

Rancho out-hit Lake Elsinore on Sunday, 8-6, but left 13 men on base.

Quakes' starter Garrett McDaniels (0-4) pitched well over five innings, but suffered the tough-luck loss.

Braedon Karpathios was credited with an inside-the-park home run in the second and Chase Valentine singled home Wyatt Hoffman in the fifth, accounting for the only scoring of the day.

Storm reliever Xavier Ruiz (2-1) pitched three scoreless innings for the win, while Kobe Robinson grabbed his first save of the year, striking out the only batter he faced, Logan Wagner, to end the game.

The Quakes (23-26) will send Payton Martin (0-2) to the mound on Tuesday night, against Visalia's Casey Anderson (2-2) at 6pm.

Tuesday the 4th will be a Healthy RC Recycle Tuesday, as fans can log on to the website and learn how to get a FREE Club Seat Ticket to the game. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!

