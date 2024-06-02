Nuts Take Game Five 9-3

June 2, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Stockton Ports News Release







STOCKTON, Calif. - Modesto continued their dominance over the Ports on Saturday night, winning game five 9-3 at Banner Island Ballpark.

Modesto got on the scoreboard in the third by taking advantage of Stockton's decision making on defense. After a double by Nuts catcher Connor Charping, right fielder Curtis Washington Jr. singled to right. Nate Nankil threw home rather than to the cut off man after Charping stopped at third, allowing Washington advanced to second.

Catcher Carlos Amaya threw to second in an attempt to get Washington, which allowed Charping to score, and the attempt to throw him out at home led to Washington advancing to third. Washington would come home on an error at short by Myles Naylor to put Modesto ahead 2-0.

The Nuts would get another run across in the fourth on an RBI ground out, but 19-year-old starter Alvin Nova pitched admirably for the Ports, allowing just two earned runs on four hits, and did not walk a batter while striking out five.

A triple, a double, and a ground out in the sixth made it 7-0 Modesto, before back-to-back homers for Aidan Smith and Luis Suisbel put the Nuts ahead 9-0 in the seventh. The Ports stranded the bases loaded in the sixth, before getting a run in the bottom of the seventh on an RBI ground out from Ryan Lasko. However, they left two more runners stranded.

Same for the eighth inning when an Elvis Rijo single scored Myles Naylor to make it 9-2 with two more base runners left on. An RBI ground out from Naylor scored Nelson Beltran in the ninth to complete the scoring, with one runner left on.

UP NEXT

Ashton Izzi (3-2, 2.56) will start for Modesto versus 19-year-old Jefferson Jean (0-1, 5.84) for the Sunday afternoon finale at 2:09 p.m.

It's a Family 4 Pack Sunday at Banner Island Ballpark, with four field box tickets and a family-sized popcorn for just $44. Use promo code "FAMILY" to get the special offer, Presented By Amy L. Scriven DDS

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from June 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.