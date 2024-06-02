Seven San Jose Extra-Base Hits Plagues Fresno In 7-2 Defeat

June 2, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Fresno Grizzlies News Release







San Jose, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (29-20) were confined by the San Jose Giants (28-21) 7-2 Saturday evening from Excite Ballpark. Fresno suffered their first Saturday road loss of the season (4-1), falling to 12-2 Friday-Sundays away from home. The Grizzlies dropped to 22-6 when scoring first (15-3 on the road) and 20-12 against the California League North Division (16-4 away). Fresno sits 5.5 games back of the Modesto Nuts with 16 contests left to play in the first half.

The Grizzlies recorded both of their runs in the top of the second. Andy Perez worked a walk and waltzed home on a balk. Then, Darius Perry added Felix Tena with a single to center. Perry finished the contest with a career-high two hits, which included a double in the eighth. Tena lengthened his hit streak to 10 games after a single in the second. He joins Perez (18 games) as the only Grizzlies batters this year to relish a double-digit hit streak. Fresno southpaw Isaiah Coupet (4-2) agonized the defeat after allowing three runs over five frames. Both of Coupet's losses in 2024 have come against the Giants. Kannon Handy, who celebrated his 24th birthday, tossed three innings of relief in his Fresno debut. Handy permitted four runs and struck out a trio of San Jose batters.

The Giants offense tallied seven runs on eight hits, two walks and a pair of hit-by-pitches. Seven of San Jose's eight hits landed for extra-bases, which included four doubles and three homers. Cesar Quintas led the charge with three hits, two runs and one RBI. Quintas delivered a solo shot and two doubles. Bryce Eldridge blasted the go-ahead run with a dinger to center and Elian Rayo put the nail in the coffin with a two-out, three-run wallop in the eighth. Estanlin Cassiani was a nuisance at the bottom of the lineup, yielding a double and RBI groundout. The support was enough for San Jose starter Ubert Mejias (3-2, win), who chucked five frames of two-run ball. Mejias retired the final 10 batters he faced. Cesar Perdomo secured his second save with four sensational innings. Perdomo gave up one hit and punched out three batters. The squads conclude their six-game series tomorrow afternoon from the South Bay.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- C Darius Perry (2-3, 2B, RBI)

- RF Felix Tena (1-3, R)

- LHP Isaiah Coupet (5.0 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 4 K)

Top Performers: San Jose Giants (San Francisco Giants)

- DH Cesar Quintas (3-4, HR, 2 2B, RBI, 2 R)

- 3B Elian Rayo (1-4, HR, 3 RBI, R)

- Giants Pitching (9.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 8 K)

On Deck:

Sunday, June 2, 2024 at 1:00 pm PT Fresno Grizzlies at San Jose Giants

Fresno RHP Jace Kaminska (3-1, 1.76) vs. San Jose LHP Dylan Carmouche (1-1, 3.18)

On That Fres-Note:

Grizzlies' OF/1B Jason Hinchman (23 games) and Grizzlies' OF/2B GJ Hill (17 games) both saw their on-base streaks come to an end.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from June 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.