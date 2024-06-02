South Bay Split: Grizzlies fall 2-1 to Giants despite Hammer's outstanding appearance

San Jose, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (29-21) were edged out by the San Jose Giants (29-21) 2-1 Sunday afternoon from Excite Ballpark. The Grizzlies settled for a series split with the Giants, suffering their first road loss on both Sundays (4-1) and day games (6-1). Fresno dropped to 22-7 when scoring first (15-4 on the road) and 20-13 against the California League North Division (16-5 away). The Grizzlies sit 6.5 games back of the Modesto Nuts with 15 contests left to play in the first half.

The squads combined for three runs on 12 hits (all singles, no extra-base knocks) and five walks. Fresno clawed ahead 1-0 in the top of the second on a balk, inching across Jason Hinchman. It was the second straight game where the Grizzlies scored their first run on a balk (both in the 2nd inning and by the leadoff batter of that frame). San Jose took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the third and never looked back. A pair of groundouts to second base added Ty Hanchey and Nadir Lewis.

Fresno righty Jace Kaminska (3-2) agonized the setback after five solid innings of work. Kaminska allowed two runs (earned), on six singles and a career-high three walks, while striking out five. Southpaw Bryson Hammer entered for Kaminska in the sixth, picking up a double play and strikeout to stop the threat. Hammer faced and retired eight total batters, notching nine outs. His three shutout innings were the most by a Grizzlies' reliever on the season. Hammer punched out three batters as well in an unbelievable effort.

San Jose lefty Dylan Carmouche (2-1) enjoyed the win after five frames of one-run ball. Carmouche gave up five hits and two walks while whiffing three. Brayan Palencia chucked two perfect innings in his Giants' debut, yielding a hold. Cole Hillier secured his third save after two clean frames, which included an unreal catch in center by Jonah Cox. The clubs will enjoy an off day on Monday. Fresno returns to action Tuesday night as they battle the first-place Modesto Nuts at John Thurman Field.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- LHP Bryson Hammer (3.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K)

- RF EJ Andrews Jr. (1-2, BB)

- DH Felix Tena (1-4)

Top Performers: San Jose Giants (San Francisco Giants)

- C Ty Hanchey (1-3, R)

- 1B Bryce Eldridge (2-4)

- Giants Pitching (9.0 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 5 K)

On Deck:

Tuesday, June 4, 2024 at 7:05 pm PT Fresno Grizzlies at Modesto Nuts

Fresno LHP Albert Pacheco (2-2, 3.00) vs. Modesto RHP Brody Hopkins (2-1, 3.03)

On That Fres-Notes :

Felix Tena extended his hit streak to 11 games and EJ Andrews Jr. reached base twice.

The Grizzlies fell to 6-7 in one-run games (1-5 on the road).

The Grizzlies played their fastest game of the season at 1 hour and 51 minutes.

