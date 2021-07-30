Ports' Bats Silent in Loss to Rawhide

STOCKTON, Ca. - The Visalia Rawhide pitching staff struck out 14 without issuing a walk while the Ports managed just five hits in a 6-3 loss in the third of the two teams' six-game series on Thursday night at Banner Island Ballpark.

The Rawhide (18-57) took the lead right out of the gates in the top of the first inning. Glenallen Hill, Jr. led off with a single off Ports' starter Jose Morbán and Ronny Simon followed with his third home run of the series, a two-run shot to right field to give Visalia a 2-0 lead.

Visalia added another in the second inning. With runners on first and third and one out, Hill Jr. plated Alexander Hernandez from third base with a sacrifice fly to right field to make it 3-0.

Two more runs came home for the Rawhide in the fifth against Stockton reliever Dallas Woolfolk. Simon walked to lead off the frame, and scored on a wild pitch with one out after stealing second and third base. Neyfey Castillo reached with one out on an infield single and also scored on a wild pitch after stealing second and third, making it 5-0.

The Ports got back in the game with three runs in the seventh inning. With two outs and nobody on, Joshwan Wright doubled off the right field wall and came home to score on a T.J. Schofield-Sam double down the right field line to cut the Rawhide lead to 5-1. Matt Cross then crushed a two-run home run 468 feet to left field to cut the Visalia lead to two at 5-3.

With the Stockton deficit still at 5-3 in the top of the ninth inning, the Rawhide got an insurance run when Hill Jr., who led off the inning with a double, stole third and scored on a throwing error by the catcher Cross to extend the Rawhide lead to 6-3.

The Ports were retired 1-2-3 in the bottom of the ninth against Eric Mendez.

Visalia starter Marcos Tineo (2-5) got the win in his best outing of the season, allowing just two runs in 6 2/3 innings while striking out ten with no walks. Morbán (0-1) took the loss in his Ports debut, allowing three runs on five hits in three innings. Mendez picked up his first save of the season with his scoreless ninth inning.

The Ports will try to even the series against the Rawhide on Friday night at Banner Island Ballpark with first pitch at 7:05 pm. Friday's game marks the beginning of A's Weekend in Stockton, as the Ports will be wearing kelly green jerseys from Friday to Sunday. Tickets are available at stocktonports.com.

