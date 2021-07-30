We're Going Streaking: Ronny Simon Powers Rawhide to First Win Streak in a Month

STOCKTON, CA - The 2021 version of the Visalia Rawhide has a lot more in common with a Greek tragedy than it does with a comedy, but Thursday nights tilt with the Stockton Ports allowed them to use the classic Frank the Tank quote, "We're going streaking!" While there will (hopefully) not be anyone running naked down the street in celebration of the Visalia win, there is still a lot to be excited about as the Rawhide are on their first winning streak since June 16-17, a full 42 days of one game wins and long losing streaks.

Ronny Simon was the big performer for the team once again as he hit a home run in his third straight game to give him 11 on the season. The month of July has so far belonged to Simon, Glenallen Hill Jr., and Ramses Malave who have given the lineup some pop and strong situational hitting. Hill had two hits and one of the teams three RBI on Thursday night with the other notable batter being Alexander Hernandez, who hit twice in four at-bats to up his batting average to .275 which leads the team although in a shorter sample size.

Pitching did its part in the victory with Marco Tineo still proving himself to be a solid starter after converting from the bullpen over his last few appearances. He pitched 6.2 innings with ten strikeouts and only two earned runs in one of the most complete showings of any Rawhide pitcher this season. He picked up the victory moving him to 2-4 on the season. Relievers Jose Santamaria, Jared Liebelt and Eric Mendez combined for 2.1 innings with one earned run and four strikeouts as Mendez picked up his first save on the year.

The Rawhide play game 4 of the series vs. the Ports on Friday at 7:05 pacific time.

