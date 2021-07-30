Quartet of Grizzlies Pitchers Calm Storm 3-2 to Notch 50th Win of Season

July 30, 2021 - Low-A West League (Low-A West) - Fresno Grizzlies News Release







Lake Elsinore, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (50-25) clawed past the Lake Elsinore Storm (33-42) 3-2 Thursday night from "The Diamond." Fresno became the fourth team in Minor League baseball to reach the 50-win mark, joining Bowling Green, Charleston and Durham. The Grizzlies improved to 19-6 in July, 25-8 against the Low-A West South Division and 36-5 when allowing three runs or fewer.

A quartet of Grizzlies arms combined for the two-run masterpiece. Lefty Austin Kitchen cooked up a career-high four innings of stellar work in his first professional start. The Coastal Carolina product allowed one run on three hits while not issuing a walk. Blair Calvo (2-1) followed Kitchen with three shutout frames. He fanned five and was awarded the triumph. Tanner Propst whipped up a scoreless eighth, notching his third hold of 2021. Robinson Hernandez ended the contest with a big 4-6-3 double play to earn his Low-A West best 10th save.

Fresno put up two early runs in the top of the first. Ezequiel Tovar whacked a double to left, plating Zac Veen. Tovar would then score after a stolen base and error. Lake Elsinore cut the deficit in half after a groundout in the second. The Grizzlies extended the advantage in the fourth after a Joe Aeilts RBI single. The Storm added one final run in the ninth from a sacrifice fly, but left the game-tying run at third. Julio Carreras supplied two hits and a steal for Fresno. Jesus Lugo (0-3) took the loss for Lake Elsinore after six strong innings. Both clubs are back in action tomorrow evening at 7:05 pm.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- Grizzlies staff (9.0 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 7 K)

- SS Ezequiel Tovar (1-4, 2B, RBI, R, SB)

- 3B Julio Carreras (2-4, 2B, SB)

Top Performers: Lake Elsinore Storm (San Diego Padres)

- Storm staff (9.0 IP, 8 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 8 K)

- DH Brandon Valenzuela (2-4, 2 2B)

- CF Robert Hassell III (1-4, R)

On Deck:

Friday, July 30 @ Lake Elsinore Storm, Fresno RHP Tony Locey (1-0, 4.23) vs. Lake Elsinore LHP Noel Vela (1-7, 4.47), 7:05 pm PT

ON THAT FRES-NOTE:

The bullpen has been a big reason for the Grizzlies success in July. Over 99.2 innings pitched, the relievers have allowed 30 earned runs, which is good for a 2.71 ERA. Overall, the bullpen has a 10-2 record, allowing 85 hits, 35 runs, 30 earned runs (six homers), 30 walks and 95 strikeouts through 25 July games.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A West League message board...





Low-A West League Stories from July 30, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.