Giants Fall 6-3 to 66ers, Win Streak Snapped

The Giants saw their winning streak snapped at four games with a 6-3 loss to the Inland Empire 66ers on Thursday evening at Excite Ballpark. Inland Empire scored six unanswered runs to finish the game while holding San Jose to one hit after the third inning. Despite the loss, the Giants (48-27) have still taken two of the first three games in the series against the Sixers.

Thursday's contest began in promising fashion as San Jose scored once in the bottom of the first before pushing across two runs in the third inning to take an early 3-0 lead. In the first, Tyler Wyatt laced a one-out double into the left field corner and scored when Luis Matos produced a two-out RBI single.

In the third, a dropped fly ball helped the Giants extend their lead. Wyatt started the rally by drawing a walk before Casey Schmitt's fly ball to deep right was dropped by Inland Empire's Edwin Yon for an error. The miscue allowed Wyatt to advance to third while Schmitt made it safely into second base. After Matos bounced out, Marco Luciano picked-up an RBI when he grounded out to third. Jairo Pomares followed with a clutch two-out hit as he singled sharply into right plating Schmitt to make it 3-0.

San Jose, however, would manage only one more hit for the remainder of the game and the 66ers would come-from-behind to earn the victory.

Giants starter Kyle Harrison scattered five singles over three scoreless innings to begin his outing before running into trouble in the top of the fourth. Consecutive walks to Yon and Paxton Wallace began the inning before Jose Reyes singled to load the bases. Harrison was poised to escape the inning when Carson Matthews' line drive was caught by a leaping Wyatt at first base before Myles Emmerson flied out to shallow right for the second out. Elijah Greene though on a 2-2 pitch hit a grounder to deep short that deflected off the glove of a diving Abdiel Layer and rolled into shallow left. The hit went for a two-run single as Yon and Wallace both scored to trim the San Jose lead to 3-2. Jeremy Arocho followed with a one hop smash past Layer and into left center for an RBI single as Reyes scored the tying run. The hit knocked Harrison out of the game as Randy Rodriguez entered from the bullpen and walked D'Shawn Knowles to load the bases before coming back to strikeout Braxton Martinez to end the inning.

Rodriguez returned to the mound in the top of the fifth and struck out a pair in a 1-2-3 frame, but then labored through a two-run sixth inning as the Sixers moved in front. A walk to Matthews started the pivotal sixth-inning rally before Emmerson doubled to put runners on second and third. Greene then executed a safety squeeze bunt play to break the tie. Greene was thrown out at first by the third baseman Schmitt, but Matthews was able to score giving Inland Empire a 4-3 lead. Arocho then produced his second RBI single of the night as Emmerson came home for a 5-3 66ers advantage.

Inland Empire then pushed across a single run in the top of the seventh to stretch their lead to 6-3. With Ty Weber on the mound, Cade Cabbiness doubled off the left field wall with two outs. Matthews then reached on an error to extend the inning before Emmerson blooped an RBI single into shallow left to make it 6-3.

Meanwhile, the Giants were held off the scoreboard following their third-inning rally. Back-to-back hit batters put two runners on base with two outs in the bottom of the fourth, but Schmitt struck out to end the threat. In the sixth, Layer walked with one out and stole second, but was stranded. Luis Toribio then drew a leadoff walk in the seventh, but the next three San Jose hitters were retired. Finally in the ninth down by three runs, Jimmy Glowenke worked a one-out walk before Schmitt singled with two outs. However, Matos, as the potential tying run, popped out to short to end the game.

GIANTS NOTES

Inside The Box Score

Inland Empire out-hit San Jose by a 12-5 margin. The 66ers were 5-for-13 with runners in scoring position compared to 2-for-9 for the Giants. San Jose left 10 runners on base. No Giants player finished the game with more than one hit.

Pomares Extends Hitting Streak

Jairo Pomares (1-for-4, RBI) extended his hitting streak to 10 games with his third-inning single. It matches his longest hit streak of the season.

On The Mound

Kyle Harrison was charged with three runs (all earned) in 3 2/3 innings during his start. The left-hander allowed eight hits, walked two and struck out four. Randy Rodriguez (1 2/3 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 BB, 3 SO) was saddled with the loss out of the bullpen. Ty Weber (1 2/3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 SO) and Wilkelma Castillo (2 IP, 1 BB, 3 SO) combined to throw 3 2/3 innings with no earned runs allowed to finish the game.

Murphy Promoted

Giants starting pitcher Ryan Murphy was promoted to High-A Eugene before the game on Thursday. Murphy is currently leading Low-A West in ERA (2.96), innings pitched (76) and strikeouts (116). Murphy posted double-digit strikeout totals in each of his final five starts with San Jose.

Playoff Race

The Giants (48-27) remained 6 1/2 games ahead of the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (41-33) for the final playoff spot in the Low-A West race. San Jose is now two games behind the Fresno Grizzlies (50-25) for the best record in the league.

On Deck

The Giants and 66ers play the fourth game of their series on Friday evening with first pitch at Excite Ballpark set for 6:30 PM. Prelander Berroa is San Jose's scheduled starting pitcher.

