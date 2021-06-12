Ports' Bats Shut Down by Giants

STOCKTON, Ca. - Wil Jensen threw six shutout innings and the Ports managed just two hits in a 5-0 loss to the San Jose Giants at Banner Island Ballpark on Friday night.

Brayan Buelvas singled to lead off the bottom of the first for the Ports but was stranded on second base, and Stockton did not record another hit until Sahid Valenzuela singled with one out in the ninth.

Jensen led a dominant pitching effort by the Giants in his sixth start of the season. The Pepperdine grad shut out the Ports over six one-hit innings, walking just one while striking out seven.

The Ports didn't have much luck against the San Jose bullpen, as right-handers Wilkelma Castillo and Brooks Crawford combined to give up just one hit in three innings while striking out six.

Jake Walkinshaw (1-2) took the loss for the Ports despite pitching well, giving up just two runs on four hits in five innings while striking out five. The Giant's two runs against the Ports' right-hander came on solo home runs by Armani Smith and Casey Schmitt in the first and second innings, respectively, each with two outs.

Jensen (2-0) picked up the win for the Giants.

The Ports will try to get back on track on Saturday night at Banner Island Ballpark in the fifth of this six-game series against the Giants, first pitch at 7:05 pm.

