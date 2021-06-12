Jensen Pitches Giants Past Ports

Wil Jensen delivered a spectacular start for the Giants on Friday night tossing six scoreless innings with only one hit allowed in a 5-0 victory over the Stockton Ports at Banner Island Ballpark. Jensen along with relievers Wilkelma Castillo and Brooks Crawford combined on San Jose's league-leading fourth shutout of the season while Armani Smith and Casey Schmitt each homered to lead the way offensively. The Giants (22-12) have now won three of the first four games in their series against Stockton.

A pair of solo homers gave San Jose a 2-0 lead and the early-offense would prove to be enough for Jensen and the bullpen. In the top of the first, Smith stepped to the plate with two outs and launched an opposite field solo homer to deep right center. The home run was Smith's second of the series and third overall this season. An inning later, Schmitt lined the first of his at-bat over the wall in left for another solo homer and a 2-0 advantage. Schmitt's round-tripper was his sixth of the year.

The score would remain 2-0 all the way until the seventh inning as Jensen cruised throughout his entire start. The only hit allowed by the right-hander was to the first batter he faced as Brayan Buelvas led off the bottom of the first with a line drive single into right center. A passed ball then advanced Buelvas to second with none out, but he did not advance any farther. Sahid Valenzuela and Tyler Soderstrom were retired on back-to-back line outs to right before Kevin Richards flied out to center to end the inning.

Jensen breezed through a 1-2-3 bottom of the second before striking out two in a scoreless third as he pitched around a leadoff error. Jensen then needed only seven pitches to work a perfect fourth inning. Stockton threatened in the fifth putting a runner at third with one out, but failed to score. Junior Perez worked a leadoff walk and took second on a wild pick-off throw to first from Jensen. T.J. Schofield-Sam's groundout then moved Perez to third, but the runner was stranded there as Gavin Jones popped out to shortstop and Robert Puason struck out swinging.

Jensen then finished his night by striking out the side in a 1-2-3 bottom of sixth. Jensen fanned the final four batters of his start.

The Giants extended their lead to 3-0 in the top of the seventh as Marco Luciano belted a leadoff triple off the wall in straightaway center and immediately scored when the next batter, Alex Canario, hit a sacrifice fly to deep right.

Castillo took over on the mound in the bottom of the seventh and dominated the Ports over the next two frames. Castillo struck out all three batters he faced in the seventh giving San Jose pitchers seven straight punchouts. He then fanned one more in a perfect bottom of the eighth to maintain the three-run advantage.

The Giants capped the scoring for the night with a two-run top of the ninth. Luciano started the rally with a one-out walk and advanced to third on Canario's single to right. Then with Schmitt at the plate, San Jose successfully executed a double steal with Canario taking second and Luciano stealing home to make it 4-0. Moments later, Schmitt laced an RBI single into left for a 5-0 lead.

In the bottom of the ninth, Crawford gave up a one-out single to Valenzuela - Stockton's first hit since the bottom of the first - but retired the next two batters to seal the shutout.

GIANTS NOTES

Bounce Back

A night after surrendering a season-high 14 runs and four homers, the Giants pitching staff combined on a two-hitter with only one walk and 13 strikeouts. Stockton had only four baserunners for the entire game on Friday.

Jensen Dazzles

Will Jensen (2-0) struck out seven and walked only one over his six scoreless innings. Jensen retired 18 of the 21 batters he faced. Over his last four starts, Jensen has fashioned a 1.35 ERA with 28 strikeouts in 20 innings.

More Homers

With two more long balls on Friday, the Giants have now hit 11 home runs over the first four games of the series. Armani Smith, Casey Schmitt and Marco Luciano have each homered twice in the series.

Inside The Box Score

The Giants out-hit the Ports 8-2. Schmitt (2-for-4, HR, 2 RBI) had San Jose's only multi-hit game. Luis Matos (1-for-4) extended his hitting streak to seven games. Stockton was 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position.

Winning Ways

The Giants have won 11 out of their last 14 games and moved into a tie for first place with the Fresno Grizzlies in the North Division.

On Deck

The Giants and Ports play the fifth game of their six-game series on Saturday evening with first pitch at Banner Island Ballpark set for 7:05 PM. Kyle Harrison is San Jose's scheduled starting pitcher.

