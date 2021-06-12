Late Mistakes Drop Quakes

Lake Elsinore, CA - The Lake Elsinore Storm scored the final six runs of Saturday's game, erasing a four-run Rancho lead on their way to an 8-6 come-from-behind win at The Diamond.

Robert Hassell and Joshua Mears hit home runs to help tie the game in the fifth, before a Rancho error untied the game in the seventh, putting the Storm ahead to stay.

Sauryn Lao and Jonny DeLuca helped give the Quakes an early advantage. DeLuca blasted a three-run homer in the first and Lao cracked a pair of solo homers, helping Rancho build a 6-2 lead.

That lead lasted until the fifth, when Quakes' starter Kendall Williams surrendered a three-run shot to Hassell and then two batters later, gave up the game-tying shot to Mears, making it a 6-6 affair.

In the seventh, Braydon Fisher (1-2) allowed back-to-back hits to open the inning, but Hassell's single to left was misplayed by Aldrich de Jongh allowed Euribiel Angeles to score the go-ahead run.

Lake Elsinore tacked on another in the eighth, giving them an 8-6 advantage.

Storm reliever Jose Geraldo worked through a jam in the eighth before retiring the Quakes 1-2-3 in the ninth for his first save of the year. Chase Walter (1-0) fired a scoreless seventh for the win.

Rancho (19-15) still leads Lake Elsinore (16-19) by 3 Â½ games in the South and will look to make it four of six in the series on Sunday at 4:05pm. Carlos Duran (0-0) will take on Nick Thwaits (0-4) in a rematch of Tuesday's opener in which the Quakes won, 15-4.

On Tuesday, June 15th, the Quakes will return to LoanMart Field for a six-game series against the Visalia Rawhide. Tickets are available for all Quakes home games at rcquakes.com.

