Diaz Extends Hit Streak in 13-3 Fresno Loss

June 12, 2021 - Low-A West League (Low-A West) - Fresno Grizzlies News Release







Modesto, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (22-12) fell to the Modesto Nuts (21-13) 13-3 Friday evening from John Thurman Field. The Grizzlies lost their first game of the year when tallying double-digit hits (10-1) and dropped to 0-3 on Friday road contests.

The Fresno offense notched 11 hits on the night. Eddy Diaz and Ezequiel Tovar mustered three rips apiece. Diaz extended his team-high hit streak to nine games, tying Mateo Gil for the longest by a batter this season. Gil and Julio Carreras were the RBI recipients for the Grizzlies. Gil doubled home Tovar while Carreras plated Daniel Montano, who tripled. Starter Sam Weatherly (1-3) took the decision after lasting one and two-thirds innings.

Modesto's lineup whacked 16 hits with seven going for extra-bases in the win. Robert Perez and Noelvi Marte each belted towering moonshots. Perez finished his affair with three hits and a pair of RBI. Marte racked up a triple, four RBI, four runs and two walks as well. Trent Tingelstad provided a double with three RBI and Alberto Rodriguez added a pair of RBI and three walks. Righty Taylor Dollard (3-2) secured the victory after surviving five frames. Both squads continue action tomorrow evening.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- 2B Eddy Diaz (3-5, SB)

- SS Ezequiel Tovar (3-5, 2B, R)

- RF Daniel Montano (1-4, 3B, R)

- DH Mateo Gil (1-4, 2B, RBI)

Top Performers: Modesto Nuts (Seattle Mariners)

- SS Noelvi Marte (2-3, HR, 3B, 4 RBI, 4 R, 2 BB)

- 1B Robert Perez (3-5, HR, 2 RBI, R)

- 2B Cesar Izturis Jr. (3-5, 2B, R)

On Deck:

Saturday, June 12 @ Modesto Nuts, Fresno RHP Andrew DiPiazza (0-0, 0.00) vs. Modesto RHP Sam Carlson (1-0, 3.04), 6:05 pm PT

ON THAT FRES-NOTE:

Reliever Anderson Pilar has not allowed a run this season. Pilar hurled a scoreless eighth tonight, striking out a pair. He has appeared in 11 contests, spanning 13.1 innings in 2021.

