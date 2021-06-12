Nuts Unable to Hold Two Leads in 7-3 Loss

Modesto, CA - A five-run eighth inning sent the Modesto Nuts to a 7-3 loss against the Fresno Grizzlies on Saturday night at John Thurman Field.

With the Nuts (21-14) leading entering the eighth inning, the Grizzlies (23-12) recorded back-to-back singles to put runners on the corners. Bryant Quijada tied the game with an RBI groundout. Eddy Diaz gave the Grizzlies the lead with an RBI single. Daniel Montano followed with the Grizzlies eighth infield single of the night.

Ezequiel Tovar put the exclamation point on the inning with a towering three-run homer to cap the five-run eighth inning against the Nuts and Kelvin Nunez (L, 1-0). The Nuts' righty worked two innings allowing five runs on seven hits.

Sam Carlson started the game for the Nuts and turned in his second quality start of the year. The righty allowed just two runs on seven hits, five of which were infield singles.

The Nuts scored first in the second inning with an RBI double by Brett Rodriguez. After the Grizzlies took the lead in the fourth, the Nuts took their second lead of the day in the sixth. Robert Perez Jr, who had two hits in the game, singled home the tying run before scoring the go-ahead run on Trent Tingelstad's RBI single.

Noelvi Marte recorded two more hits including a double.. Victor Labrada extended his hitting streak to eight games.

The Nuts will try to split the six-game series in the finale on Sunday against the Grizzlies. First pitch is at 2:05 pm at John Thurman Field.

