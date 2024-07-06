Portland Thorns Shut Out San Diego In 1-0 Victory

July 6, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Portland, Oregon - Portland Thorns (8-5-3, 27 points) earn a late-game 1-0 win over the San Diego Wave thanks to a goal from Izzy D'Aquila and a shutout performance from Shelby Hogan and the backline.

Portland looked to take the lead in the 10th minute, when forward Sophia Smith slotted a pass forwards to Janine Beckie, but the Canadian's shot fell just wide of the post. In the 17th minute Smith tried her own hand at goal, but San Diego 'keeper Kailen Sheridan was able to block the shot.

San Diego had their best chance at goal in the 38th minute, when it appeared Alex Morgan had found the back of the net, but she was judged to be in an offside position, negating the goal. Neither side would be able to find the back of the net before the halftime break, leaving the scoreline deadlocked at 0-0 after the first half.

The two sides struggled to find offensive opportunities to start the second half, Smith nearly tucked a shot into the back of the net in the 70th minute, but once again Sheridan was up to the task. Minutes later Beckie found herself with a one-v-one chance, with only the goalkeeper between her and goal, but Sheridan was able to push the ball out for a corner.

San Diego's best chance came in the 83rd minute when Melanie Barcenas launched a shot at Shelby Hogan, but the goalkeeper was able to make the quick reaction save and push the ball over the crossbar. Moments later the Thorns finally took the lead when Beckie sent a low cross into the middle of the penalty box, finding a diving Izzy D'Aquila who stuck a foot out and placed the ball into the back of the net.

The team would be able to hold on to the one-goal lead, eventually earning the 1-0 victory and serving as the team's league-leading seventh shutout of the season.

UP NEXT: The Portland Thorns will enter into a two-week break before beginning the 2024 National Women's Soccer League Summer Cup on Sunday, July 21 against Club Tijuana at Providence Park. The Thorns will return to regular-season play following the completion of the Summer Olympics, in August.

GOAL-SCORING BREAKDOWN

POR: Izzy D'Aquila (Janine Beckie) 85th minute: Beckie drove towards the end line, cutting back to send a cross in towards the penalty box, where a diving D'Aquila was able to get her foot on the ball, redirecting a shot into the back of the net.

LINEUPS:

Portland Thorns (4-3-3): Shelby Hogan, Reyna Reyes, Isabella Obaze (Meaghan Nally 46'), Becky Sauerbrunn, Marie Müller (Nicole Payne 75'), Sam Coffey, Jessie Fleming (Ana Dias 89'), Hina Sugita, Janine Beckie, Christine Sinclair (Izzy D'Aquila 75'), Sophia Smith

Subs not used: Lauren Kozal, Meghan Klingenberg, Marissa Sheva, Olivia Wade-Katoa, Payton Linnehan

San Diego Wave (4-3-3): Kailen Sheridan, Kristen McNabb (Christen Westphal 89'), Naomi Girma, Abby Dahlkemper, Hanna Lundkvist, Savannah McCaskill (Elyse Bennett 89'), Emily van Egmond, María Sánchez (Melanie Barcenas 74'), Jaedyn Shaw (Danielle Colaprico 56'), Makenzy Doniak (Mya Jones 56'), Alex Morgan

Subs not used: Sofia Jakobsson, Kennedy Wesley, Kimmi Ascanio, Hillary Beal

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY:

SD: Hanna Lundkvist (caution) 22'

SD: Emily van Egmond (caution) 74'

POR: Ana Dias (caution) 90'

